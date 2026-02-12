4 Shocking Alexis Lafreniere Trade Scenarios: Who Could the Rangers Target? (2026)

Exploring Trade Options for Alexis Lafreniere: A Comprehensive Analysis

The New York Rangers' journey with Alexis Lafreniere, once a highly touted first overall pick, has been a rollercoaster. A year after their decision to part ways with Kaapo Kakko, the Rangers may soon face a similar dilemma with Lafreniere. Despite his impressive 2023-2024 season, where he scored 58 points and shone during the postseason, Lafreniere's performance has stagnated since. This has led to questions about his future with the team.

The Rangers, in a retooling phase, might consider trading Lafreniere. While such trades are challenging, the Rangers' previous experience with Kakko, who was traded for a decent defenseman, Will Borgen, serves as a reference. However, it's important to note that Kakko's role was limited to a third-liner, and Lafreniere's potential as a top-six forward remains a topic of debate.

Let's delve into some potential trade scenarios for Lafreniere, ranging from high-profile to more mundane options.

  1. Andrei Svechnikov (Carolina Hurricanes)

The Carolina Hurricanes have a history of acquiring former top prospects, and Svechnikov, after a slow start, has shown improvement. However, the Rangers would likely need to add assets to make this trade work, which might not align with their retooling goals. With Svechnikov's recent performance, this trade might not be the best fit, but it could be a potential option in the future.

  1. Elias Pettersson (Vancouver Canucks)

Elias Pettersson, a premier forward, is a trade chip for the Vancouver Canucks. Despite his talent, his relationship with J.T. Miller in Vancouver has been strained, leading to Miller's trade. If Miller waives his no-move clause, Pettersson might become a viable trade option for the Rangers. However, this would not be a straightforward swap, as Pettersson's value is significant.

  1. Shane Wright (Seattle Kraken)

Shane Wright, a former top-5 pick, is considered a realistic trade option for the Rangers. The Kraken, in need of a roster shake-up, could be a potential trade partner. The Rangers' previous trade with the Kraken for Will Borgen sets a precedent for similar deals. Imagine Lafreniere and Kakko reuniting in Seattle, creating an intriguing possibility.

  1. Mason McTavish (Anaheim Ducks)

Mason McTavish, recently signed to a long-term extension with the Anaheim Ducks, has had a heated negotiation history. His contract aligns with Lafreniere's, and both players have yet to meet expectations. McTavish has shown more success in the NHL, but the Ducks might take a chance on Lafreniere, especially if recommended by players like Chris Kreider or Jacob Trouba.

In conclusion, the Rangers' decision regarding Lafreniere's future is a complex one. These trade scenarios highlight the potential paths the team could take, each with its own challenges and opportunities. The organization's evaluation of Wright and the potential for McTavish to be involved in a trade adds layers of intrigue to this narrative.

