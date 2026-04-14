4 Must-Watch Nicola Walker Dramas on ITVX | Best British Crime Series (2026)

Nicola Walker: A Masterclass in British Television Drama

When it comes to British acting talent, Nicola Walker is a name that resonates with a unique blend of gravitas and raw authenticity. Over a career spanning three decades, she has carved out a niche for herself in the landscape of television drama, consistently delivering performances that are both deeply human and utterly compelling. It's no surprise, then, that her work is readily available on platforms like ITVX, offering viewers a chance to dive into some truly gripping narratives. Personally, I find her ability to inhabit complex characters, often wrestling with moral ambiguity and profound personal struggles, to be her greatest strength.

The Unseen Threads of Community Crime

One of the most potent forms of drama, in my opinion, is the crime thriller set within a seemingly idyllic, close-knit community. These stories tap into a primal fear: that darkness can lurk beneath the most placid surfaces. 'A Mother's Son' exemplifies this perfectly. The premise, a mother suspecting her own son of murder in a quiet Suffolk village, immediately cranks up the tension. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it forces us to confront uncomfortable truths about familial loyalty and the devastating consequences of secrets. Walker's role as DC Sue Upton, the investigator, places her at the heart of this unraveling mystery, and I always appreciate seeing her navigate the procedural elements while also dealing with the emotional fallout.

Gritty Realism in the 90s

Stepping back into the 90s, 'Touching Evil' offers a starkly different, yet equally captivating, portrayal of law enforcement. This isn't a show for the faint of heart; it delves into the darker corners of the human psyche with a raw, unflinching style. Paul Abbott's writing, known for its sharp edges, imbues the series with a palpable sense of grit. Walker, as DI Susan Taylor, is paired with Robson Green's maverick detective, DI Dave Creegan. From my perspective, the dynamic between such unconventional partners is often where the real magic of these crime dramas lies. It’s the friction, the clashing methods, and the eventual grudging respect that make these pairings so watchable. The series tackles disturbing cases, and I think it’s a testament to Walker's skill that she can hold her own in such intense narratives.

The Enduring Power of Cold Cases

Perhaps one of Nicola Walker's most beloved roles is that of DCI Cassie Stuart in 'Unforgotten'. This series has become a cornerstone of British crime drama, and for good reason. The brilliance of 'Unforgotten' lies in its patient, meticulous approach to cold cases. It's not about explosive shootouts; it's about the slow, painstaking process of uncovering buried truths and the profound impact these long-forgotten events have on the living. What makes this particularly fascinating is how each season introduces a new set of characters, all intricately linked to a past crime, forcing us to consider the ripple effects of a single act across decades. Walker, alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar, brought such depth and empathy to their roles, making the emotional weight of each investigation feel incredibly real. Her departure from the series was a significant moment, and it speaks volumes about her impact that the show's direction shifted so noticeably.

Grief, Memory, and the Unreliable Narrator

'River' presents a more psychological and haunting exploration of detective work. Created by Abi Morgan, this series stars Stellan Skarsgård as Detective John River, a man haunted by the ghost of his murdered colleague, DS Jackie 'Stevie' Stevenson, played by none other than Nicola Walker. This is where things get really interesting for me. The show blurs the lines between reality and hallucination, forcing the audience, and River himself, to question perception and memory. The central mystery of Stevie's murder becomes intertwined with the unraveling of her true identity, leading River to question everything he thought he knew. What this really suggests is the profound impact our closest relationships have, and how even death cannot always sever those bonds, or the truths they hold. It's a deeply affecting series that delves into themes of grief, guilt, and the complex nature of human connection.

A Legacy of Compelling Storytelling

Looking at these four dramas, a clear pattern emerges: Nicola Walker consistently chooses projects that offer rich character development and intricate storytelling. Whether she's navigating the complexities of a small-town murder, facing down serial killers, meticulously piecing together cold cases, or confronting the spectral echoes of a lost colleague, Walker brings an unparalleled level of conviction. In my opinion, her presence alone elevates any drama, transforming it into an experience that lingers long after the credits roll. If you're looking for television that challenges, moves, and truly captivates, diving into these Nicola Walker vehicles on ITVX is an excellent starting point. What other actors have such a consistent track record of delivering such powerful performances across such varied, yet equally compelling, roles?