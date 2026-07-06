4 Hidden Japanese Food Gems in Melbourne: Sushi, Sake, Fusion & Tea (2026)

The culinary scene in Melbourne is about to get a whole lot more exciting, and it's all thanks to the city's love for hidden gems and unique dining experiences. With a nod to Japan's penchant for finding the extraordinary in the ordinary, a wave of new venues is set to captivate food enthusiasts.

A Sushi Shop's Resurrection

Tochi Deli, a beloved sushi spot, has made a triumphant return after an eight-month hiatus. Now nestled in Coburg, this unassuming gem offers a menu that's a testament to its popularity. From the reliable onigiri and handrolls to the daily raw fish selections, it's a sushi lover's paradise. And with plans for a liquor license, the experience is set to become even more enticing.

Sake Sessions with a Twist

Bar Kaeru is a sake lover's dream come true. With a passion-driven owner, Sean Then, this venue offers an extensive list of classic and experimental sakes, alongside sake-based cocktails. The personalized service ensures an immersive experience, and the small menu by chef Jayden Chiang adds a unique twist with Japanese and Chinese influences. But the real treat is yet to come, as Then plans to open a bakery and tea house upstairs, adding another layer to this already captivating concept.

Fusion at its Finest

Furaibou takes us on a culinary journey through Japan's interpretation of Western dishes. With a menu that blends Chinese, Korean, and European flavors, owner Kenji Higuchi has created a unique dining experience. From the bunless Hamburg steak to the mentaiko-dressed pasta, each dish is a fusion masterpiece. And the best part? You can watch Higuchi's solo performance from one of the three bar seats.

Tea Takes Center Stage

Towa is a coffee-free zone, a rare find in Melbourne. Co-owner Mo Zhou has created a haven for tea enthusiasts, with every element on the menu infused with tea. From the innovative drinks, like the miaojian green tea with shiso leaf syrup, to the delectable desserts, such as the matcha and pineapple sage dacquoise, Towa is a celebration of tea in all its forms. Operating as a pop-up within Sebastian Kakigori, this venue is a must-visit for anyone seeking a unique and tea-centric dining experience.

A City's Culinary Evolution

These under-the-radar openings showcase Melbourne's evolving food scene, where inspiration from Japan meets local creativity. Each venue offers a unique perspective, whether it's the sparkling sushi of Tochi Deli, the sleek sake sessions at Bar Kaeru, the fusion delights of Furaibou, or the tea-centric treats of Towa.

Personally, I find it fascinating how these venues have embraced the Japanese concept of finding hidden gems in unexpected places. It's a reminder that sometimes the most rewarding experiences are those that require a little extra effort to uncover.

So, if you're looking for a culinary adventure, these four Japanese-inspired venues are a perfect starting point. And who knows, you might just discover your new favorite spot, no flight to Japan required!