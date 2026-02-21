3D Printing Revolution: Chinese Researchers Break Speed Record! | DISH Technology Explained (2026)

A Chinese team has made a groundbreaking discovery in the world of 3D printing, revolutionizing the way we think about speed and precision. But here's where it gets controversial... Is the future of manufacturing at our fingertips, or are we jumping the gun?

The team, led by academician Dai Qionghai, has developed a new high-speed 3D printing technology capable of achieving high-resolution printing of millimeter-scale complex objects in just 0.6 seconds. This achievement sets a new record for 3D printing speed, according to a study published in the journal Nature.

3D printing has long been a game-changer in scientific research and industrial manufacturing, but it has always faced challenges in balancing speed and precision. High-resolution printing of millimeter-scale objects often takes tens of minutes or even hours, making it difficult to meet the demands of scientific research and production.

See Also Comac: The Rising Competition for Boeing and Airbus

But the team from Tsinghua University, focusing on computational optics, has discovered a novel approach to improving 3D printing. They found that computational optics can not only capture light field information but also manipulate high-dimensional holographic light fields to construct three-dimensional entities.

After five years of research, the team overcame a series of challenges, including the high-speed modulation of multi-perspective light fields, ultimately developing the digital incoherent synthesis of holographic light fields (DISH) 3D printing technology. Experiments show that this technology can complete the fabrication of millimeter-scale complex structures in just 0.6 seconds, achieving a minimum printable structure size of 12 micrometers and a printing rate of up to 333 cubic millimeters per second.

According to Wu Jiamin, one of the paper's corresponding authors, the DISH technology overcomes the speed limitations of point-by-point or layer-by-layer scanning methods, enabling the precise projection of complex 3D light intensity distributions in an extremely short time and achieving rapid object printing. Another advantage of this technology is its minimal requirement for the printing container, needing only a single optical flat surface without any special structural design. Moreover, the container remains stationary throughout the printing process without the need for high-precision relative motion between the container and the probe, as required by traditional methods.

But this technology is not without its controversies. Some experts argue that the DISH technology may not be suitable for all types of materials and structures, and that further research is needed to fully understand its limitations and potential applications. So, what do you think? Is this a game-changer for manufacturing, or are we jumping the gun? Share your thoughts in the comments below!