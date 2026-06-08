3 Top Nasdaq Stocks to Buy on the Dip: Alphabet, MercadoLibre, and Nvidia (2026)

The recent Nasdaq pullback has created an intriguing opportunity for investors, offering a chance to scoop up some high-quality stocks at a discount. In this article, I'll delve into three such stocks that I believe are worth considering, each with its own unique story and potential for growth.

Navigating the AI Landscape: Alphabet's Resilience

One stock that has caught my attention is Alphabet, the world's largest communication services company by market cap. Despite a steep decline in its share price, I argue that this sell-off is overdone. The company's AI prospects are nothing short of impressive, with Google Cloud's revenue soaring and a substantial backlog to boot.

What many people don't realize is that Alphabet's AI integration into its search engine has not rendered Google Search obsolete, as some had predicted. In fact, it has enhanced the user experience and created new monetization opportunities. Additionally, the company's Waymo autonomous ride-hailing service and its Google Quantum AI unit are exciting growth drivers that could propel Alphabet forward in the coming years.

MercadoLibre: Latin American E-commerce and Fintech Potential

MercadoLibre, a Latin American e-commerce and fintech stock, has taken a hit during the Nasdaq pullback. However, I believe there's more to this story than meets the eye. While operating profit margins have shrunk, the company is strategically investing in growth opportunities that I anticipate will yield significant returns.

The military conflict in the Middle East has undoubtedly created uncertainty and impacted fuel prices, but I remain cautiously optimistic that a resolution is on the horizon. As for MercadoLibre's valuation, it may appear expensive at first glance, but its growth potential justifies the premium. In my opinion, this stock has the potential to rebound strongly.

Nvidia: AI Chip Dominance and China Opportunities

Nvidia, a GPU giant, has also faced AI fatigue in recent months, but I see this dip as a buying opportunity. The company's technological advancements are hard to ignore, with its new Rubin chips set to revolutionize inference costs.

What makes this particularly fascinating is Nvidia's potential in China. The company has received clearances from both governments and is poised to sell its H200 GPUs in the country. This move could be a game-changer, and investors should take note of Nvidia's attractive valuation, with its PEG ratio sitting at a low 0.71.

Final Thoughts

The Nasdaq pullback has presented an interesting scenario, allowing investors to reconsider their portfolios and potentially capitalize on discounted stocks. While market fluctuations can be daunting, it's essential to look beyond the short-term noise and focus on the long-term potential of these companies. Personally, I think these three stocks offer a compelling case for investment, and I'm excited to see how they perform in the months and years to come.