3 Supplements a Dietitian Swears By: Vitamin D, Omega-3, and Collagen (2026)

The world of supplements is a fascinating yet often misunderstood realm, and as a dietitian with extensive clinical experience, I've witnessed its evolution firsthand. The supplement industry has transformed from a niche market addressing deficiencies to a booming wellness sector, promising self-optimization and enhanced health.

In this article, we'll delve into the perspective of Josie Porter, a registered dietitian and author of 'How Not To Take Supplements.' Porter offers a unique insight into the supplement world, sharing her personal experiences and the scientific evidence behind her supplement choices.

Navigating the Supplement Landscape

The supplement industry's growth is undeniable, with an increasing number of products promising various health benefits. However, as Porter highlights, the evidence behind these claims is often limited, and the lack of FDA regulation means consumers must navigate a sea of uncertainty.

One of the key challenges is the variability in supplement content. Unless a product is third-party tested, it's difficult to ascertain if it contains the nutrients advertised, and in the correct amounts. This raises concerns about the potential for overconsumption or, conversely, ineffective doses.

Porter's Sensible Supplement Choices

Despite her cautious approach, Porter does recommend three supplements backed by scientific evidence:

Vitamin D

Living in London, Porter takes a Vitamin D supplement during the darker fall and winter months. This aligns with the UK National Health Service's recommendation, as sunlight, a primary source of Vitamin D, is limited during these seasons. Vitamin D supports immune function and aids calcium absorption, crucial for bone health.

Omega-Three Fatty Acids

Porter opts for omega-three capsules when she hasn't consumed oily fish, a rich source of these fatty acids. Omega-three has been linked to improved heart and joint health, reduced inflammation, and lower blood pressure. Interestingly, evidence suggests that consuming oily fish provides greater benefits than taking supplements.

Collagen

Following a tendon injury, Porter turned to collagen supplements. Collagen, a protein essential for skin structure, naturally decreases with age. While the science is mixed, studies suggest that collagen supplementation can enhance skin hydration and elasticity, promoting a more youthful appearance. Porter recommends marine or bovine collagen, cautioning that so-called vegan collagen supplements often contain collagen-boosting ingredients rather than actual collagen.

A Broader Perspective

The supplement industry's rise reflects a broader trend towards self-optimization and wellness. However, it's crucial to approach supplements with caution and a critical eye. As Porter's experience highlights, evidence-based choices are key. While supplements can play a role in supporting health, they should not be seen as a replacement for a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

In conclusion, the supplement world is complex, and navigating it requires a blend of scientific understanding and personal awareness. As always, it's essential to consult with healthcare professionals and stay informed about the latest research to make the best choices for your health and well-being.