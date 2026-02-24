3 Reasons to Upgrade Your Samsung Galaxy with Home Up (2026)

When Samsung releases new versions of One UI, it often causes issues with the Good Lock modules that we rely on daily. The One UI 8.5 beta is no exception, as several Good Lock modules, including Home Up, have been incompatible since the beta launch. Home Up, a module that lets you customize your home screen and overview menu, has recently been updated by Samsung, and it's more than just a compatibility fix. Here's why you should give it a try:

  1. Widget Resize: Home Up now allows you to resize app icons, and the update extends this functionality to widgets. This is a game-changer for those who find the UI elements in One UI too large. By adjusting the screen zoom to the smallest size, you can ensure that widgets, including Google's search bar, scale correctly and look readable. The new 'Widget Setting' menu lets you increase widget scaling on the home screen, making your widgets look neat and tidy.

  2. Direct Share Exclusions: Direct Share, a feature within the One UI share menu, suggests contacts for sharing. However, it often fails to suggest the right person. Home Up's update introduces an exclusion list, allowing you to block specific chats and share targets from appearing. This feature ensures that you have more control over your sharing preferences and can quickly access your favorite chats without clutter.

  3. Edge Panel Tweaks: The Edge Panel has been a multitasking savior for many Samsung users, and Home Up has enhanced its customization options. The latest update includes an 'Integrated Panel' toggle, which combines apps, shortcuts, and contacts into one panel. This simplifies the setup and navigation process, making it more user-friendly. Additionally, you can now adjust the touch area width for the Edge Panel without affecting the handle's size, ensuring a comfortable swiping experience, even with cases that add screen lip protection.

These upgrades make Home Up an even more powerful tool for Samsung Galaxy users, offering improved customization and usability. So, if you're looking to enhance your Samsung experience, give Home Up's latest updates a try and see the difference it can make!

