3 Career Secrets from Ducati's CEO: How to Stay on Track for 20+ Years (2026)

Jason Chinnock, the CEO of Ducati's North American division, has spent over two decades with the Italian luxury motorcycle brand, and he attributes his success to three key career moves. Firstly, he emphasizes the importance of having a clear vision for the next 3-5 years, allowing him to make decisions that align with his long-term goals. This forward-thinking approach has been instrumental in his career advancement. Secondly, Chinnock's willingness to take detours and explore different industries has been transformative. His two-year stint at Lamborghini, a luxury sports car manufacturer, provided him with a fresh perspective and a broader understanding of the automotive industry. This experience also taught him the value of starting from scratch and building relationships, even if it meant hitting a reset button on his previous connections. Lastly, Chinnock's aversion to stagnation has kept him agile and adaptable. He constantly seeks new challenges and is never satisfied with staying in his comfort zone, ensuring that his leadership role at Ducati remains dynamic and ever-evolving. This mindset has allowed him to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the motorcycle industry, including recent challenges like the pandemic and tariff issues. Chinnock's success story highlights the importance of a strategic career plan, adaptability, and a passion for the product, all of which contribute to his leadership success at Ducati.

3 Career Secrets from Ducati's CEO: How to Stay on Track for 20+ Years (2026)

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