2XKO Tier List Breakdown: Noka's Surprising Rankings! (2026)

Get ready to have your mind blown: a top-tier player just dropped a 'most objective' 2XKO tier list that's turning heads—especially with the big bad wolf, Warwick, sitting higher than you'd ever guess. With just a month left until Season 1 kicks off alongside Caitlyn's debut and the console release (https://www.eventhubs.com/news/2025/dec/11/2xko-announce/), the 2XKO community is already buzzing with debates and strategies. But here's where it gets controversial: one of France's finest players, Noka (https://x.com/ItsNoka/status/2005694897551204828), has stepped up with what he claims is the most objective tier list you've ever seen, following the latest balance update earlier this month. For context, Noka isn't just any player—he snagged 9th place at Evo France 2025 (https://www.eventhubs.com/news/2025/oct/10/evo-france-2025-results/) and 5th place in Dragon Ball FighterZ, so his insights carry serious weight.

Now, let’s dive into the drama: despite recent nerfs to Yasuo, Ekko, and Teemo, the community is still fiercely debating who reigns supreme. Noka’s take? It’s Ahri, who’s managed to dodge the nerf hammer, sitting pretty at the top. And this is the part most people miss: Warwick, the big bad wolf, isn’t just a mid-tier character—he’s in the top three. When asked why, Noka simply dropped an image (https://t.co/TUqz4OkGCo) that speaks volumes. But don’t think Yasuo and Teemo are out of the running—they’re still in the S tier, proving they’re far from irrelevant.

Here’s the kicker: Noka’s list is a stark contrast to Dragon Ball FighterZ world champion Hikari’s recent 2XKO tier list (https://www.eventhubs.com/news/2025/dec/18/dbfz-champion-tier-list-2xko/), highlighting just how divided opinions are. And while Noka only places one character in the C tier (you can probably guess who), it’s clear that the meta is far from settled.

So, what do you think? Is Noka’s list the objective truth, or is there room for debate? Does Warwick deserve his spot, or is this just a bold overestimation? Let us know in the comments—this is one discussion you won’t want to miss. Check out Noka’s full tier list below to see where your favorite characters stand as 2025 comes to a close.

Click images for larger versions