28 Years Later: The Bone Temple - How It Differs from the Original Movie | Exclusive Insights (2026)

The highly anticipated sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, is set to hit the big screens, but it's not just a repeat of the first movie. Despite being filmed back-to-back, this installment is a unique cinematic experience, thanks to the creative vision of director Nia DaCosta.

A bold directorial change

Nia DaCosta steps into the spotlight, taking the reins from Danny Boyle, who directed the original 28 Years Later. Boyle remains involved as a producer, while Alex Garland, the writer of the first film, continues his role. This seamless transition ensures a coherent narrative, but the sequel promises a fresh perspective.

A respectful continuation

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Ralph Fiennes, reprising his role as Dr. Ian Kelson, emphasizes the respect given to Boyle's original work. The cast and crew approached the sequel with reverence, allowing DaCosta to bring her distinct style to the film. This includes a focus on the evolving relationship between Dr. Kelson and Samson, the infected Alpha leader, as well as a new threat from Sir Lord Jimmy Crystal.

Building connections and creative freedom

Chi Lewis-Parry, who plays Samson, had the unique opportunity to develop his character's connection with Dr. Kelson purely from the scripts. This allowed DaCosta to infuse her own vision into the film, creating a distinctive sequel. The cast praises Garland's writing for its clarity and depth, which facilitated their on-screen chemistry.

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A cinematic experience to look forward to

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple promises to be a captivating sequel, offering a new take on the established story. With its intriguing character dynamics and DaCosta's unique direction, the film is sure to provide a thrilling experience for fans of the franchise. And this is where the real excitement begins, as audiences will soon be able to judge for themselves whether this sequel lives up to the hype.

But wait, there's more! The world of entertainment never stops, and neither should your curiosity. The new edition of Living Legends celebrates the iconic Dolly Parton, available now at a newsstand near you or online. Grab your copy and immerse yourself in the life and legacy of this music legend.

Digital Spy's Movies Editor, Ian, brings a wealth of experience to the table, having spent over a decade in the world of film journalism. From his early days at Screen International to his current role, Ian has covered it all, from box office analysis to horror movie festivals. His expertise and connections in the industry are second to none, making him a go-to source for all things cinema.

So, are you ready to dive into the thrilling world of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple? Will this sequel live up to the expectations set by its predecessor? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below. And don't forget to pick up your copy of Living Legends: Dolly Parton to celebrate the enduring legacy of a true music icon.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple - How It Differs from the Original Movie | Exclusive Insights (2026)

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