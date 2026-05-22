24-Team College Football Playoff: ACC & Big 12 Push for Expansion! (2026)

The ongoing debate surrounding the College Football Playoff format has taken an intriguing turn, with ACC and Big 12 commissioners advocating for a significant expansion. In a recent development, Jim Phillips and Brett Yormark have expressed their leagues' preference for a 24-team playoff, citing the need for increased access and fairness. This proposal, once considered a lone wolf idea, now gains momentum as more stakeholders voice their support.

The Case for Expansion

One of the primary arguments for a larger playoff field is the desire to include more deserving teams. Phillips highlights the example of Florida State and Notre Dame, both of whom missed out on the playoffs despite having strong cases. This exclusion, he argues, underscores the current format's shortcomings and the need for a more inclusive system.

Furthermore, the commissioners acknowledge the financial implications of such an expansion. Yormark raises valid concerns about replacing revenue streams from conference championship games and ensuring the playoff pool's growth. The success of last year's Big 12 title game, with its impressive attendance, serves as a reminder of the potential financial benefits that a 24-team playoff could bring.

A Swing in Momentum

What's particularly fascinating about this development is the shift in opinion. Just a few months ago, Tony Petitti of the Big Ten stood alone in his support for a 24-team playoff. Now, with the ACC and Big 12 on board, the momentum seems to be building. Even the American Football Coaches Association has revealed its backing for the expanded format.

However, the final decision rests with the SEC and Big Ten commissioners, Greg Sankey and Petitti. Despite the growing support, no changes will be made until these key figures reach an agreement. Sankey, a staunch advocate for a 16-team playoff, emphasizes the need for thorough analysis and research to inform any expansion.

The Road Ahead

As we look towards the future, the question of how a 24-team playoff would operate remains open. Would it grant automatic bids to each conference, or would it be based solely on the selection committee's rankings? Florida State coach Mike Norvell proposes a hybrid model, suggesting automatic qualifiers for Power 4 conferences and Group of 6, with the remaining spots filled by at-large teams.

In my opinion, the key to a successful expansion lies in striking a balance between fairness and competitiveness. While including more teams is desirable, ensuring the playoff's integrity and maintaining its elite status are equally important.

This debate raises deeper questions about the nature of college football and its evolving landscape. As the sport continues to grow and evolve, finding the right format to accommodate its complexity becomes increasingly crucial.

As an avid follower of college football, I find myself eagerly anticipating the outcome of these discussions. The potential for a more inclusive and exciting playoff format is certainly an enticing prospect.