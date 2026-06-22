23XI Racing: The Next NASCAR Powerhouse? - Insider's Take (2026)

Is 23XI Racing the Next NASCAR Powerhouse?

The NASCAR landscape is dominated by the 'Big Three' teams: Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Team Penske. But with the emergence of 23XI Racing, some are questioning if it's time to add a fourth team to the conversation.

Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic believes 23XI is making a strong case. After all, they've achieved impressive wins in just six seasons, including the Brickyard 400, Daytona 500, and a road course victory. And with Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace leading the points standings after three races, 23XI is certainly making waves.

But is it enough to join the 'Big Four' club?

The controversy lies in whether 23XI's success is sustainable and if they can consistently compete with the sport's traditional powerhouses. While they've made remarkable strides, some argue that only time will tell if they can maintain this momentum.

What do you think? Is 23XI the next big thing in NASCAR, or is it too early to tell? Share your thoughts in the comments below!