2073: The Forgetting Sci-Fi Thriller Coming to HBO Max (2026)

Get ready to dive into a sci-fi thriller that’s as polarizing as it is thought-provoking—because HBO Max is quietly resurrecting a forgotten gem that once left audiences fiercely divided. But here’s where it gets controversial: 2073, a 2024 film directed by Oscar-winner Asif Kapadia, is set to hit the streaming platform on February 1, 2026, despite its initial theatrical flop and mixed reception. Could this be the underdog sci-fi flick you’ve been waiting for?*

Written by Collider’s senior author Jake—who’s penned over 2,500 articles and interviewed stars like Selin Hizli, Rose Ayling-Ellis, and even visited the set of Wallace and Gromit: A Vengeance Most Fowl—this piece explores why 2073 might deserve a second chance. Sci-fi has long thrived on turning today’s fears into tomorrow’s realities, from The Terminator’s cautionary tale about AI to The Matrix’s existential dystopia. 2073 follows suit, blending visionary storytelling with speculative nonfiction to paint a chilling future shaped by authoritarianism, big tech, inequality, and climate change. And this is the part most people miss: It’s not just a movie—it’s a mirror to our present, using contemporary footage to blur the lines between now and then.

Starring Samantha Morton as a survivor haunted by visions of our current world, the film received a lukewarm 49% on Rotten Tomatoes, criticized for its 'preachy tone' and 'derivative tropes.' Yet, its visually striking style and urgent message left some viewers haunted. Bold claim? This might be the sci-fi film that sparks more debates than it answers. Will it climb the HBO Max charts, dominated by hits like The Smashing Machine starring Dwayne Johnson? Probably not. But its quiet arrival could make it a sleeper hit for those craving something deeper.

Here’s the burning question: Is 2073 a misunderstood masterpiece or a well-intentioned misstep? Let’s discuss in the comments—because this is one sci-fi thriller that demands your take.