2027 NHL Draft Preview: Landon DuPont Projected as No. 1 Pick | Future NHL Stars to Watch (2026)

The 2027 NHL Draft is shaping up to be an exciting event, with a promising pool of young talent ready to make their mark on the league. At the top of the draft board, we have a potential franchise-defining defenseman, Landon DuPont, who is generating buzz and expectations.

DuPont's journey in the Western Hockey League (WHL) has been nothing short of remarkable. Granted exceptional status at just 15 years old, he became the second player and the first defender to compete in the WHL at such a young age. His exceptional skills and elite skating ability have already earned him comparisons to legendary players like Scott Niedermayer.

What makes DuPont's story even more fascinating is his ability to adapt and evolve his game. In his first season, he played with a deep and mature defense corps, allowing him to showcase his offensive prowess. However, this year, he has stepped up as the No. 1 guy, taking on top lines and crucial special teams roles. His growth and physicality suggest a bright future as he progresses through the ranks.

But DuPont is not alone in the spotlight. The 2027 draft class boasts other highly skilled players who are expected to make an impact. Alexis Joseph, a left-shot center from Saint John, has impressed with his all-around game and strong skating abilities. He dominated at the Under-17 World Challenge and is poised to be a high-end prospect.

Dimian Zhilkin, a right-winger with Saginaw in the OHL, is another standout. His hard work, competitiveness, and leadership qualities have earned him the captain's role and the respect of his coaches. Zhilkin's game-breaking skills and elite release make him a formidable force on the ice.

Looking beyond North America, we find more international talent making waves. Milan Sundstrom, the son of a former NHL player, has impressed in Sweden's junior division with his size, smarts, and skill. Nazar Privalov, a towering left-winger from Russia, has shown a lethal combination of goal-scoring ability and playmaking vision. Max Calce, a German center, has also caught the eye with his performances at the Under-18 Worlds.

As we anticipate the 2027 NHL Draft, it's clear that the league will be welcoming a new generation of talented players. These young athletes, with their unique skills and personalities, will undoubtedly shape the future of hockey. Personally, I find it exciting to witness the evolution of the game and the emergence of these promising prospects. It's a reminder of the endless potential and passion that hockey continues to inspire.