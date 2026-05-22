Get ready for an exciting journey into the world of cycling as we explore the 2026 WorldTour! The race is on, and so is the battle of brands!

In the fast-paced world of professional cycling, the equipment a team chooses can make all the difference. As we gear up for the 2026 WorldTour season, let's dive into the exciting world of bikes, wheels, and groupsets, and discover what's new and what's changed.

The Big Shift: SRAM vs. Shimano

One of the most significant upheavals in recent years has been the shift in groupset partnerships. For over a decade, Shimano has dominated the peloton, but 2026 brings a fresh challenge. SRAM has made a bold move, adding four new teams to their roster in the men's WorldTour and expanding their presence in the women's category too. With this, SRAM now boasts an impressive lineup, nearly half of the men's WorldTour teams and a solid eight out of the 14 in the women's peloton.

New Teams, New Gear

While some things remain constant, the cycling world is always evolving. New teams are stepping up, bringing fresh faces and equipment to the mix. On the men's side, we welcome Uno-X Mobility, the rebranded NSN Cycling Team (formerly Israel-Premier Tech), and the merged force of Lotto-Intermarché. These teams are filling the gaps left by the departure of Cofidis and the closure of Arkéa-B&B Hotels.

Sponsorship Shifts and Name Changes

In the world of cycling, sponsorship deals can bring about exciting changes. Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale has undergone a rebranding, now known as the catchy Decathlon-CMA CGM. And Alpecin-Deceuninck has made a switch, replacing Deceuninck with Premier Tech.

Women's WorldTour: A Quiet Revolution

While the men's side sees more action, the women's WorldTour has been relatively calm. After the big moves of 2025, including Demi Vollering's move to FDJ-Suez, the biggest change for 2026 is EF Education-Oatly's step up to the Women's WorldTour. And with them, they bring the new world champion, Magdeleine Vallieres.

But here's where it gets controversial...

How did Magdeleine Vallieres claim the World Championship title? In an exclusive interview with Escape Collective, Vallieres revealed, "From the beginning of the season, it was in the back of my head." A strategy that paid off, but how did she do it? Was it pure talent, a well-executed plan, or a combination of both?

And this is the part most people miss...

Keeping track of all these changes and knowing which team rides what can be a challenge, especially when your favorite riders switch teams. That's why we've compiled a comprehensive list of the equipment each team will be using for the 2026 season. From bikes to wheels, we've got you covered.

So, what do you think? Are you excited for the 2026 WorldTour season? Do you think SRAM's move will shake up the peloton? And how did Magdeleine Vallieres become the new world champion? We'd love to hear your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!