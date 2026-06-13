2026 WorldSBK: Bulega Dominates Day 1 of Official Test in Australia (2026)

Bold start: Nicolo Bulega just set the tone in Australia, dominating both Official Test sessions at Phillip Island and signaling that he’s the rider to beat this week. And this is where the story gets interesting: the action isn’t just about one man, but a competitive, multi-rider showdown with sharp pace, evolving machinery, and a few surprises along the way.

Bulega’s flawless first day: A masterclass in pace and consistency

Nicolo Bulega, riding the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati, led both sessions on Monday as he put down a clear marker at Phillip Island. On the 2026 Panigale V4 R, he topped FP1 by breaking into the 1’29s for the first time and repeated the feat in FP2, ending the day with a best of 1’29.345s after a focused late run. Teammate Iker Lecuona wasn’t aiming for a top time today, but rather seat time and setup data, finishing 12th with a best lap of 1’30.586s. Sam Lowes of ELF Marc VDS Racing Team faced a couple of setbacks – a technical hiccup in FP1 and a crash in FP2 – yet still managed third on the day with a 1’29.907s in the afternoon session. Yari Montella impressed with fourth overall and a strong FP1 showing (P2 in that session) thanks to a 1’29.921s. Lorenzo Baldassarri, for Team GoEleven, also broke into the top six in FP1 with a 1’30.275s and finished seventh overall on the day. Alvaro Bautista had a Turn 5 crash, but recovered to place inside the top eight with a 1’30.297s in FP2. Rookie Alberto Surra, with Motocorsa Racing, ended the day 15th, just ahead of Tarran Mackenzie of MGM Racing Performance.

Bassani shines for Bimota: A strong counterpunch under the Australian sun

Axel Bassani, riding for bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team, grabbed the spotlight among the Bimota riders. He clocked a 1’29.636s in FP2 to place second in that session and overall, as the team spent the afternoon dialing in race setup. Teammate Alex Lowes also kicked off strongly, finishing sixth in the combined times while posting faster times in FP1 than last year. The positive momentum for the Italian manufacturer in Down Under is clear, with both riders showing competitive pace.

Gerloff and Yamaha: steady progress from the Americans

Garrett Gerloff, representing Kawasaki WorldSBK Team, started with solid pace, finishing FP1 fifth (1’30.284s) and racking up 35 laps. FP2 saw him push further, totaling 37 laps and ending the session fourth, with a combined time of 1’30.015s to sit fifth overall. His consistency hints at a bike that’s becoming a reliable platform as the season approaches.

Yamaha’s #97 leadership and a split across riders

Xavi Vierge (Pata Maxus Yamaha) led the Yamaha contingent by finishing ninth overall with a best of 1’30.420s in FP1, the fastest of the Yamaha squad. Teammate Andrea Locatelli was slower, sitting 18th with 1’31.159s. Rookie Stefano Manzi (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) endured a Turn 6 crash in FP1 but rebounded in FP2 to post 1’30.623s, landing 13th overall. Remy Gardner also improved in FP2 to 1’31.350s, placing 21st in the combined results. Sofuoglu and Rato from Motoxracing WorldSBK Team fought through early-stage incidents, with a Turn 4 fall and other pace adjustments shaping their day.

Dixon holds his own for Honda

Jake Dixon (Honda HRC) remains Honda’s main full-season rider in Australia, with Somkiat Chantra sidelined due to surgery. Dixon narrowly missed the top ten in FP1 (11th) with 1’30.655s, then improved to 1’30.492s in FP2 to finish 10th overall. The official test also included Nagashima (1’31.175s, 19th) and wildcard Ryan Vickers, who trailed just behind Nagashima.

Rookie pace from Oliveira and Petrucci shows BMW and Ducati depth

Rookie Miguel Oliveira led the BMW rider cohort on Day 1 with a 1’30.563s in FP2 (11th overall), while Danilo Petrucci started slower in FP1 but closed gap in FP2 with a 1’30.648s, placing him just over a second behind Bulega in the overall ranking. The results emphasize a competitive field where several manufacturers are still dialing in setups for race conditions.

Day 1 top six summary

- Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati): 1’29.345s, 72 laps

- Axel Bassani (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team): 1’29.636s, 61 laps

- Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team): 1’29.907s, 68 laps

- Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team): 1’29.921s, 69 laps

- Garrett Gerloff (Kawasaki WorldSBK Team): 1’30.015s, 72 laps

- Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team): 1’30.493s, 58 laps

What’s next: staying sharp for Tuesday’s session and the race weekend ahead. With Bulega setting the pace, expect a tighter fight behind him as riders fine-tune setup, balance, and tire strategy for the actual races. How do you think the balance of power will shift in the coming sessions? Will Bassani or Lowes challenge Bulega for the top spot, or will new data change the dynamic? Share your thoughts in the comments.