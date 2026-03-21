2026 World Baseball Classic Pool Preview: Teams, Stars, and Predictions (2026)

We’re gearing up for each Classic pool with this handy guide

Get ready to dive into World Baseball Classic pool play.

The 2026 tournament, kicking off this week, features four pools: A, B, C, and D. Each pool includes five teams, competing in a round-robin format. The top two teams from every pool advance to the quarterfinals, after which the event shifts to a single-elimination, tournament-style layout.

Everything you need to know about the World Baseball Classic: https://www.mlb.com/news/world-baseball-classic-2026-schedule-dates-times-rosters

Here are the pools:

- Pool A: Hiram Bithorn Stadium – San Juan, Puerto Rico

- Pool B: Daikin Park – Houston, Texas

- Pool C: Tokyo Dome – Tokyo, Japan

- Pool D: loanDepot park – Miami, Florida

For a deeper dive into each pool and a prediction on who will advance, we enlisted an MLB.com reporter who will be on-site to cover the group stage. Here are their insights.

POOL A (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

Key storylines: This is arguably the most balanced pool in the 2026 Classic. Colombia and Panama have both improved significantly over the last decade, and they could possess the strongest teams they’ve ever had, featuring veteran pitching and ML-level hitters. Even without one of the league’s standout talents who wore the Canadian cap (Freddie Freeman), Canada has added promising young MLB players to field what could be the most exciting outfield in Pool A.

Cuba boasts a rotation stocked with star pitchers from Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball and veterans with deep tournament experience. Then there’s host Puerto Rico, which has lost some stars to health issues but is still flush with big-league talent and has a solid chance to move on.

The stars: Pool A doesn’t showcase a flood of obvious superstars, which may contribute to its evenly matched feel. Puerto Rico still features recognizable names like Edwin Díaz in relief and Nolan Arenado at third base, plus Seth Lugo on the mound and Heliot Ramos roaming the outfield. Canada brings the Naylor brothers (Josh and Bo), Tyler O’Neill, and defensive wizard Denzel Clarke, with Jameson Taillon anchoring the rotation.

Colombia leans on two seasoned arms at the top of the rotation — Jose Quintana and Julio Teherán — with Gio Urshela at third base. Panama features elite defense from José Caballero in the infield and Edmundo Sosa in the outfield. Cuba, you might remember, features the long-tenured Alexei Ramírez (now back in a Cuban uniform).

Under-the-radar names to watch: Canada’s Owen Caissie sits as the No. 42 prospect on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100, after a standout 2023 WBC and a strong Triple-A 2025. He’s easy to spot thanks to his striking red hair. Puerto Rico’s Elmer Rodríguez is the No. 3 prospect in the Yankees’ system, with a live arm showing in spring training. Michael Arroyo is a key young bat for Colombia, a Mariners prospect listed as No. 67 overall, with speed, power, and on-base ability at just 21. Panama could push the pace with Caballero’s speed and Enrique Bradfield Jr.’s baserunning prowess. Cuba’s Livan Moinelo is the best pitcher in NPB’s Pacific League, fresh off an MVP season in 2025 and an ERA title in 2024. And don’t forget Alfredo Despaigne, the 39-year-old veteran who remains the all-time home run leader in WBC history.

Prediction: This pool is a grind from start to finish. I expect Puerto Rico, still potentially carrying the strongest big-league roster among the five teams, to advance, fed by a raucous home crowd at Hiram Bithorn. Canada is likely to join them, which would be a first in its history. -- Matt Monagan

POOL B (Houston)

Key storylines: This is a powerhouse pool. Team USA has assembled a dream lineup in another bid to reclaim World Baseball Classic glory after losing to Japan in the 2023 title game. It’s championship-or-bust for the 2017 champions.

But standing in their way is Mexico, which nearly toppled the reigning champs in the 2023 semifinals before a late rally by Japan and a walk-off double by Munetaka Murakami sent them home. Italy also comes in off a 2023 quarterfinal run and may be stronger this time, having defeated Mexico in previous Classics (2013 and 2017).

The stars: USA is loaded with stars like Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal, Bryce Harper, Cal Raleigh, and Bobby Witt Jr. Mexico features Randy Arozarena, Jarren Duran, Alejandro Kirk, and Andrés Muñoz. Italy brings back slugger Vinnie Pasquantino and adds veterans like Aaron Nola, Adam Ottavino, and Jac Caglianone. Great Britain features Yankees All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the roster.

Under-the-radar names to know: Brazil leans on a trio of MLB-legacy players — Dante Bichette Jr., Lucas Ramirez, and 17-year-old Joseph Contreras. Great Britain’s Harry Ford, now a co-captain, is a former top Draft pick who debuted in the WBC in 2023. Look out for Kyle Teel of Team Italy, a promising young catcher who had a strong White Sox rookie season. For Mexico, Jonathan Aranda isn’t the household name like Arozarena, but he hit .316 and made the All-Star team in 2025. USA could lean on rising young talents like Roman Anthony, added as a roster replacement for the injured Corbin Carroll.

Prediction: The United States is the clear favorite in this pool, if not the entire tournament, and will almost certainly advance. Mexico is a strong bet to join them. Italy, however, could pull off a surprising upset and secure the No. 2 spot from Pool B. -- David Adler

POOL C (Tokyo)

Key storylines: With three WBC titles and Olympic gold on their résumé, Japan is the heavy favorite to advance and likely win the pool. Shohei Ohtani is back, even if he isn’t pitching this time, alongside Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 2025 Sawamura Award winner Hiromi Itoh, and a host of big-league sluggers like Kazuma Okamoto, Munetaka Murakami, Masataka Yoshida, and Seiya Suzuki. The firepower is formidable.

Yet giants can stumble. Japan’s outfield defense isn’t flawless, raising the possibility of a surprise in Tokyo, much as Chinese Taipei toppled Japan in the Premier12, fueling a wave of Taiwan enthusiasm. Korea captured gold in 2008 but hasn’t progressed past the first round since 2009, and injuries cloud their roster this time around. Australia advanced beyond the group stage in 2023 and could do so again, especially with 2024 No. 1 overall Draft pick Travis Bazzana joining the squad. Czechia surprised in 2023 and aims to amplify its program further, riding a bronze at the 2025 European Championship into a stronger showing.

The stars: Ohtani needs no introduction, and Yamamoto’s presence adds even more weight. With Ohtani not pitching, Yamamoto must shoulder more of the load for Japan’s rotation. Australia’s Bazzana is noted for his tools and potential. Korea’s Jung Hoo Lee returns after a strong big-league season, but injuries could limit the roster.

Under-the-radar names to know: Chinese Taipei’s Chieh-Hsien Chen captured Premier12 MVP honors with a dazzling .652 batting average in 2024. Hyun-Min Ahn, nicknamed “The Muscleman,” is a rising star in Korea with impressive power and plate discipline. Japan’s Kensuke Kondoh is a professional hitter with a career line of .307/.417/.456 in NPB and played a key role in 2023. For the Czechs, Ondřej Satoria is a familiar name to Ohtani watchers, while Martin Schneider returns from a shoulder injury. Jan Novak, a former Orioles farmhand, is back after impressing in the 2025 European Championship.

Prediction: Japan looks set to finish first again—their depth and talent are overwhelming. The battle for second place should be fiercely contested, with Chinese Taipei having the edge to seize the spot thanks to a Premier12 title and a strong pitching staff. -- Michael Clair

POOL D (Miami)

Key storylines: The Dominican Republic projects as a true powerhouse, rivaling Team USA, and the 2013 champions will be eager to atone after an abrupt exit in the last Classic. Venezuela played a pivotal role in that exit, sweeping through the same pool in 2023.

Israel aims to recapture the magic of its 2017 debut, when it stunned everyone by winning its pool, while the Netherlands and Nicaragua look to build on previous experiences. Nicaragua is chasing its first WBC win after debuting in 2023.

The stars: The Dominican Republic fields a star-studded lineup featuring Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez, Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and more, supported by a strong pitching corps led by Cristopher Sánchez and Sandy Alcántara. Venezuela counters with Ronald Acuña Jr., Jackson Chourio, Salvador Pérez, Luis Arraez, Eugenio Suárez, and Gleyber Torres, among others.

The Netherlands features Xander Bogaerts, Ozzie Albies, Kenley Jansen, and Jurickson Profar. Israel’s lineup includes Harrison Bader, Tommy Kahnle, and Spencer Horwitz. Nicaragua adds Mets prospect Mark Vientos to the mix.

Under-the-radar names to know: The Netherlands’ outfield defense is anchored by manager Andruw Jones and his son Druw, alongside reigning AL Gold Glove winner Ceddanne Rafaela, both capable of patrolling the outfield effectively. Israel’s Cole Carrigg, a top Rockies prospect, could play short here after starring in the minors as a center fielder. Nicaragua’s Ismael Munguia, a Jays prospect, recently won the Dominican Winter League batting title at .368.

Prediction: The Dominican Republic and Venezuela bring the most firepower, making them the favorites to advance from Pool D. Israel and the Netherlands could offer stiff resistance and potentially create an upset or two, but the DR and Venezuela are the likeliest to progress. -- Adler