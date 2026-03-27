2026 Women's Big Ten Championships: Day 2 Finals Recap (2026)

Get ready for an exhilarating evening as we dive into the second night of the 2026 Women's Big Ten Championships! Tonight, we're witnessing a thrilling lineup of events: the 100-yard butterfly, 400-yard individual medley, 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke, and the highly anticipated 200-yard freestyle relay. With the Michigan Wolverines leading the pack, chasing their first conference title since 2018, the overall team race is heating up.

The Wolverines have an impressive eight 'A' finalists, five 'B', and three 'C' contenders, setting the stage for an exciting night. Wisconsin and Indiana are hot on their heels, tied for third place with 106 points each. Defending champions Ohio State are not far behind, with 108 points, ready to defend their title.

Based on preliminary seedings, Michigan is projected to dominate with 421 points, but as we all know, anything can happen in the pool. Wisconsin and Indiana are expected to follow with 333 and 307.5 points, respectively, while Ohio State is predicted to finish with 297.5 points.

Let's dive into the individual events and see who shines under the spotlight:

Women's 100-yard Butterfly - Final:

Indiana's freshman sensation, Alex Shackell, dominated from start to finish, clocking an impressive 49.95. Brady Kendall of Michigan, a senior, secured silver with a personal best of 50.53. Miranda Grana, the defending champion from Indiana, fought her way to bronze, touching the wall in 50.69.

Women's 400-yard Individual Medley - Final:

Michigan's Bella Sims, a junior, cruised to victory with a meet record of 4:00.57, just shy of her national-leading time. Her teammate, Hannah Bellard, continued her stellar 2026 campaign, taking silver with a personal best of 4:03.32. Rosie Murphy of UCLA claimed bronze, improving her best time to 4:04.08.

Women's 200-yard Freestyle - Final:

Liberty Clark, Indiana's freshman, asserted her dominance from the very first stroke, touching the wall in a new personal best of 1:40.84. Stephanie Balduccini, the defending champion and a junior for the Wolverines, settled for silver in 1:42.04. Rachel Bockrath of Ohio State claimed bronze, finishing in 1:42.82.

Women's 100-yard Breaststroke - Final:

Letitia Sim, Michigan's senior, opened with a narrow lead and held on to win in a personal-best time of 57.90. Maria Ramos of Ohio State touched second in 58.22, while Bella Brito, a freshman from USC, claimed bronze in 59.10.

Women's 200-yard Freestyle Relay - Timed Final:

The highly anticipated relay event is set to conclude the night's action. With a strong showing from the top teams, we can expect a thrilling race to the finish.

Stay tuned as we bring you live updates from this exciting night of swimming! Who will emerge as the champions? Will the favorites live up to expectations, or will we witness some unexpected upsets? Find out as we continue to bring you the latest from the 2026 Women's Big Ten Championships!