2026 WNBA Mock Draft Predictions: Awa Fam, Azzi Fudd, Lauren Betts & More (2026)

The WNBA's Future Stars: Unlocking the 2026 Mock Draft

As we embark on a new year, the WNBA Draft looms on the horizon, but with a twist. In 2026, the future of the draft is uncertain due to ongoing negotiations between the league and the player's association, leaving us with a potential lockout scenario. But here's where it gets intriguing...

In recent years, the WNBA Draft has been a springtime affair, taking place in April, right after the NCAA's Final Four. However, as of now, we're in the dark about the 2026 draft's date, location, and even its existence! This uncertainty leaves top players, both collegiate and international, in a state of limbo regarding their WNBA careers.

Despite these challenges, let's dive into a mock draft scenario, imagining a 2026 WNBA Draft and exploring where some of the top prospects might land.

Dallas Wings Select Awa Fam, Spain's Center (6-4)

The Dallas Wings have been on a lucky streak, drafting Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers in 2025. Now, they have the chance to secure another cornerstone player in Awa Fam. Fam, a versatile big, is a perfect fit for the evolving WNBA, excelling in positionless play and offering scoring options near the rim and in pick-and-roll situations. Pairing her with Bueckers could create an unstoppable duo.

Minnesota Lynx Go for Azzi Fudd, UConn Guard (5-11)

Azzi Fudd's career has been plagued by injuries, but she seems to have shaken off the injury bug and is ready to shine. Her elite shooting skills make her a valuable asset to any WNBA franchise, even the championship-level Minnesota Lynx. Fudd's deep shooting percentage of 43.6% and 50.6% in her final season at UConn are too impressive to ignore.

Seattle Storm Opt for Olivia Miles, TCU Guard (5-10)

TCU's Olivia Miles is a triple-double threat, consistently delivering impressive stats. She's the top point guard in this class and could have gone top 3 in the previous draft if she had declared. Miles is a great fit for Seattle, whether they decide to rebuild or stay competitive.

Washington Mystics Choose Lauren Betts, UCLA Center (6-7)

Lauren Betts was once the presumptive No. 1 pick, but with the WNBA's shift towards a quicker pace and positionless basketball, her traditional center role might be a challenge. However, her talent and defensive prowess are undeniable. Betts averages at least two blocks per game and is a force to be reckoned with. Despite the league's transition, her skills are too valuable to pass up.

Chicago Sky Draft Flau'jae Johnson, LSU Guard (5-10)

LSU's Flau'jae Johnson has proven her worth, showcasing her devotion to defense, speedy transitions, and accurate jumpshots. Pairing her with Angel Reese, her former LSU teammate, could be a winning combination for the Chicago Sky.

Toronto Tempo Take Ta'Niya Latson, South Carolina Guard (5-8)

The expansion teams, Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire, will decide their draft order by a coin toss. In this scenario, Toronto goes for Ta'Niya Latson, an undeniable scorer. However, a recent lower leg injury might impact her senior season and draft stock.

Portland Fire Select Gianna Kneepkens, UCLA Guard (5-11)

Expansion teams always need shooters, and Gianna Kneepkens fits the bill. Her deep shooting percentage is impressive, and she's a valuable asset for any team.

Golden State Valkyries Go with Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss Forward (6-0)

Cotie McMahon, a former Buckeye, has improved her offensive game, and her footwork and strength are paying off. Golden State, in their first WNBA season, has already made progress, and adding McMahon will further enhance their team.

Washington Mystics Pick Yarden Garzon, Maryland Guard (6-3)

The Washington Mystics could use some shooting help, and Yarden Garzon, with her impressive shooting record, could be the solution. Her track record as a sharpshooter makes her a worthy pick.

Indiana Fever Choose Madina Okot, South Carolina Center (6-6)

Madina Okot, another traditional center, has the talent to thrive in a league moving away from its old playstyle. The Indiana Fever could benefit from her defensive skills, and her lane-clogging length makes her a valuable asset.

Washington Mystics Opt for Gabriela Jaquez, UCLA Guard (6-0)

With a need for floor spacing and improved shooting, Gabriela Jaquez could be a perfect fit for the Mystics. Her 6-0 frame allows her to share the court with ball-dominant guards, and her deep shooting percentage is an added bonus.

Connecticut Sun Go for Iyana Martín Carrión, Spain Guard (5-9)

Iyana Martín Carrión, the 2024-25 Euroleague Young Player of the Year, is an overseas standout. Drafting her would be a significant step for the rebuilding Connecticut Sun franchise. Her performance at the U-19 World Cup against top American prospects is a testament to her talent.

Atlanta Dream Select Raven Johnson, South Carolina Guard (5-8)

Raven Johnson, a seasoned prospect and two-time NCAA champion, could be a valuable addition to the Atlanta Dream. With their focus on defense, Johnson's willingness to contribute on that end could earn her some playing time.

Seattle Storm Choose Serah Williams, UConn Forward (6-4)

Serah Williams, after a successful junior season at Wisconsin, transferred to UConn. While her senior season stats dropped, her footwork and length make her a valuable addition to Seattle's frontcourt depth.

Connecticut Sun Draft Janiah Barker, Tennessee Forward (6-4)

Janiah Barker has the talent, and her consistency in her final collegiate season could make her a valuable late-round pick for the Sun.

And there you have it! A glimpse into the future of the WNBA, where these talented prospects could land. But remember, this is just a mock draft, and the real draft could bring unexpected twists and turns. What do you think? Who would you like to see in the top picks? Let's discuss in the comments!