2026 WNBA Draft: Top Players for the Portland Fire (2026)

The 2026 WNBA Draft is shaping up to be a game-changer for the Portland Fire, and fans are buzzing with anticipation. While the start of the WNBA season remains uncertain due to ongoing collective bargaining negotiations, the draft offers a thrilling opportunity to speculate on the future stars of women’s basketball. With the Fire holding the seventh pick, the pressure is on to select a player who can make an immediate impact—especially as the team prepares for the expansion draft to build their debut roster. But here’s where it gets interesting: the Fire’s needs could shift dramatically between now and draft day, making every prediction a high-stakes gamble. So, who are the top contenders for the No. 7 spot? Let’s dive into the names that WNBA draft experts are buzzing about—from a rapper-turned-hoops star to a Spanish prodigy making waves overseas.

Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss

After the WNBA Draft Lottery in November, ESPN projected that this 6-foot small forward could be the seventh player selected. McMahon, a two-time first team All-Big Ten selection during her three years at Ohio State, has made a seamless transition to Ole Miss for her senior season. Leading the Rebels to a 19-5 record and a No. 14 national ranking, she’s averaging an impressive 19.8 points per game (fourth in the SEC). Her ability to dominate on both ends of the court makes her a tantalizing prospect for the Fire.

Flau’jae Johnson, LSU

And this is the part most people miss: Johnson isn’t just a basketball phenom—she’s also a rapper with two albums under her belt. The 5-foot-10 senior guard has been a cornerstone for LSU, excelling as both a scorer and defender. With 13.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season, she’s proven her versatility on the court. But her off-court persona as a rapper could be a perfect fit for Portland, a city that embraces athletes with multifaceted talents. Hoops HQ and WBasketballBlog both peg her as the Fire’s top pick, and it’s easy to see why.

Gianna Kneepkens, UCLA

Kneepkens has been on a steady rise over the past year, earning All-Pac-12 honors in 2022 and 2023, followed by an All-Big 12 first team selection in 2025. The 6-foot guard is averaging 12.1 points and 2.6 assists per game this season, helping UCLA secure a No. 2 national ranking. Mock drafts from Winsidr and Tankathon both project her as a strong fit for the Fire at No. 7, thanks to her consistency and leadership.

Madina Okot, South Carolina

Standing at 6-foot-6, Okot is a force to be reckoned with in the paint. Originally from Kenya, she’s only played two years of college basketball but has already made a massive impact. After a standout season at Mississippi, where she averaged 11.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, she’s now dominating at South Carolina with 13.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. Her potential as a defensive anchor makes her a compelling choice for the Fire.

Kiki Rice, UCLA

Rice has been instrumental in UCLA’s success this season, averaging 15.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Her 39.1% three-point shooting is among the best in the Big Ten, and she’s already earned first team All-Big Ten and All-Pac-12 honors. Swish Appeal projects her as the Fire’s pick at No. 7, and it’s hard to argue with her all-around game.

Yarden Garzon, Maryland

Garzon, a 6-foot-3 guard from Israel, brings exceptional length and sharpshooting to the table. She’s averaging 13 points and three assists per game while shooting 39.7% from three-point range. Her standout career at Indiana, where she set school records for three-pointers made and shooting percentage, further cements her status as a draft-day steal. The Athletic’s Sabreena Merchant has her going to the Fire at No. 7.

Iyana Martín Carrión, Perfumerías Avenida Baloncesto

At just 20 years old, Martín Carrión is already a seasoned professional. After winning the FIBA U19 World Cup MVP in 2023 and being named the EuroLeague Young Player of the Year at 19, she’s averaging 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game this season. Her international experience and playmaking ability make her a wildcard pick for the Fire, and CBS Sports’ Jack Maloney agrees she could be a perfect fit.

But here’s the controversial part: With so much talent on the table, which player would you choose for the Fire? Is it Johnson’s dual-threat appeal, Okot’s defensive dominance, or Martín Carrión’s international pedigree? Let us know in the comments—this debate is far from over!