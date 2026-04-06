2026 WNBA Draft Predictions: Who Will Be the Top Pick? (2026)

The 2026 WNBA Draft is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing in recent memory, and here’s why it’s already sparking debates: unlike the past few years, there’s no clear-cut No. 1 pick. Remember 2025 with Paige Bueckers, 2024 with Caitlin Clark, or 2023 with Aliyah Boston? Each of those drafts had a standout star. But 2026? It’s wide open. And with two new expansion teams joining the league, the stakes—and the excitement—are higher than ever. But here’s where it gets controversial: who should be the top pick? Let’s dive in.

The Dallas Wings, holding the No. 1 pick for the second consecutive year, are in a prime position to add another generational talent to their roster alongside Bueckers. But with no unanimous favorite, their decision could go in several directions. Here are the top contenders—each with their own unique strengths and potential drawbacks.

Azzi Fudd (Guard) — UConn

If you’re looking for a player who can light up the scoreboard and lock down defensively, Azzi Fudd is your answer. This sharp-shooting, two-way guard was a key piece in UConn’s 2025 NCAA Championship run alongside Bueckers, and she’s currently leading the undefeated No. 1 Huskies in their quest to repeat. Averaging 17.1 points in just 28.4 minutes per game, Fudd is the most polished guard in this draft. For Dallas, pairing her with Bueckers could create an unstoppable backcourt duo. But here’s the question: is guard depth really their biggest need, or should they focus on bolstering other positions?

Lauren Betts (Center) — UCLA

Standing at 6-foot-7, Lauren Betts is a towering presence in the paint. The UCLA Bruin has been a fixture in mock drafts all season, though her stock has fluctuated. While her height is undeniably appealing, there are concerns about her versatility. In a draft class filled with dynamic players, is Betts’ size enough to justify the No. 1 pick? And this is the part most people miss: her performance against top-tier competition, like the loss to Texas in November, raises questions about her ability to dominate at the WNBA level.

Awa Fam (Center) — Valencia

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At 6-foot-4, Awa Fam may not match Betts’ height, but she brings something just as valuable: professional experience and versatility. Thanks to international draft rules, the 19-year-old has already been playing professionally in Spain for Valencia. Fam is the quintessential ‘do-it-all’ player—think post moves, shooting, passing, and ball-handling. Compare her to French center Dominique Malonga, who thrives in multiple facets of the game, and you’ll see why Fam is such an intriguing prospect. Unlike traditional U.S. post players, who are often confined to operating under the basket, Fam’s skill set is far more adaptable. But is her raw talent enough to outweigh her lack of collegiate exposure?

The Bigger Question

With these three prospects—and others—in the mix, the 2026 WNBA Draft is a puzzle with no easy solution. Should Dallas prioritize guard depth with Fudd, take a gamble on Betts’ size, or bet on Fam’s versatility and international experience? And let’s not forget the elephant in the room: with the league’s future still uncertain, how will these decisions shape the WNBA’s trajectory?

Your Turn

Who do you think Dallas should select with the No. 1 pick? Is it Fudd, Betts, Fam, or someone else entirely? And here’s a thought-provoking question: in a draft with no clear frontrunner, is it better to play it safe or take a bold risk? Let us know in the comments—we want to hear your take!