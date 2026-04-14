2026 Winter Olympics: USA's Day 9 Ups & Downs - Shiffrin, Jackson, Curling Wins! (2026)

Bold take: Day 9 at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics got off to a rocky start for Team USA, but the action is far from over. If you’re looking for a clear, thorough update that keeps the big picture in view while explaining what happened, you’ve come to the right place.

But here’s where it gets controversial: even stars with decades of success can stumble in the Olympic spotlight, and how fans interpret those slips often colors the narrative more than the results themselves. Below is a refreshed, beginner-friendly overview that preserves every key detail from the original report, while expanding on context and clarity.

Live updates and results

- The day began with high expectations for Mikaela Shiffrin, widely considered the most decorated alpine skier in history. She finished 11th in the giant slalom, marking another disappointment in Italy after a difficult start to her 2026 Olympic run. Shiffrin has more than 100 World Cup wins, yet she remains without an Olympic medal since 2018. Earlier in these Games, she teamed with Breezy Johnson for a fourth-place finish in the team combined.

- Shiffrin still has a late window to break her Olympic drought: her strongest event, the slalom, is scheduled for Tuesday, giving her a final chance to reclaim Olympic glory.

- Erin Jackson came just short of the podium in the women’s 500m speedskating final, finishing fifth. She defended her 2022 gold medal performance with a solid run, but Dutch star Femke Kok surged ahead to win gold in a new Olympic record time of 36.49 seconds. Kok also claimed gold in the 1,000m earlier in these Games, with Jutta Leerdam taking silver. Miho Takagi of Japan earned bronze. Jackson finished five-hundredths of a second behind the podium.

Other notable U.S. results

- In curling, both the men’s and women’s teams earned important wins. The women staged a dramatic comeback to beat China 6-5 after trailing 5-3 going into the eighth end, moving to 4-1 in the round-robin portion.

- The men faced defending gold medalists Sweden and pulled off an upset in a 8-5 victory. After building a 4-2 lead, Sweden closed the gap to 6-5, but the U.S. answered with a pair to seal the win and improve to 3-2 in round-robin play, sitting in fifth place.

Looking ahead

- The day’s action continued with several medal events and key moments to watch, including the U.S. men’s hockey team in a match against Germany, following their win over Denmark. You can keep track of ongoing results and the medal tally as events unfold.

Why these updates matter

- These results illustrate the mix of triumph and setback that defines the Olympics. Strong performances in sports like curling and hockey can lift the team’s mood and momentum, even when a star like Shiffrin or Jackson falls short in individual events.

Discussion prompts

- Do you think Shiffrin’s decision to focus on the slalom next is the right move given her Olympic track record? Why or why not?

- Is it fair to measure Jackson’s performance against Kok’s record-breaking run, or should we celebrate her consistency and perseverance across seasons?

- With the medal count still fluid, how should fans balance celebrating strong team showings in team sports with disappointment in individual outcomes?

If you’d like, I can tailor this rewrite to a specific audience (casual sports fans, dedicated Olympic followers, or readers new to winter sports) or adjust the level of detail. Which direction would you prefer?