2026 Winter Olympics Day 7: Team USA Medal Hunt, Ilia Malinin's Gold Quest & More! (2026)

Get ready for an action-packed Day 7 of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy! Today, we're diving into the thrilling world of Team USA's journey and their quest for more medals. With a range of events lined up, from figure skating to hockey, it's an exciting day for sports enthusiasts.

The Golden Quest: Ilia Malinin's Journey

One of the highlights of the day is figure skating phenom Ilia Malinin's pursuit of gold. Malinin, who already has a gold medal from the team figure skating event, is poised to add another to his collection. His exceptional short program, which included a signature backflip, has set the stage for a potential repeat victory in the men's singles figure skating category.

But here's where it gets controversial... Malinin's backflip, a move that has sparked curiosity and debate, is not just a show-stopper but a historical feat. In a sport where rules can make or break a performance, Malinin's backflip is a rare and significant revival of a skill that was banned for nearly half a century.

The Quad God's Legacy

Ilia Malinin, known as the Quad God, is set to write his name in the history books of U.S. figure skating. With a five-point lead after the short program, he's on track to claim the gold in the men's free skate.

Malinin's dominance in men's figure skating is attributed to his unique ability to perform jumps that no one else can. He has an impressive arsenal of quadruple jumps, and in the free skate, we can expect to see at least four of them, potentially up to seven!

And this is the part most people miss... Malinin is the only man in figure skating who can execute a quadruple axel, which is essentially 4.5 rotations. If he lands this and his other big jumps in the free skate, it will be a near-impossible feat for anyone to catch up and dethrone him.

The Free Skate Showdown

The highly anticipated free skate portion of the men's singles figure skating competition will commence at 1 p.m. ET. With Malinin leading after the short program, all eyes will be on him as he takes to the ice as the 24th and final skater.

Malinin's current score of 108.16 gives him a comfortable lead of over five points over his closest competitor, Yuma Kagiyama of Japan.

Other Team USA Highlights

In addition to Malinin's quest for gold, the U.S. women's hockey team will face Italy in the quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Americans, who dominated the preliminary round, are heavy favorites to advance.

Team USA also has four athletes competing in the women's snowboard cross event, with two seeding runs and elimination rounds taking place. Additionally, 17-year-old Alessandro Barbieri will aim for gold in the men's halfpipe finals after an impressive fourth-place finish in the qualifying round.

Schedule for Friday, February 13

Here's a rundown of the notable events and medal ceremonies for the day:

Cross-Country Skiing: Men's 10 km Interval Start Free - 5:45 a.m. ET

Snowboarding: Women's Cross Final - 7:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. ET

Biathlon: Men's 10 km Sprint - 8 a.m. ET

Speed Skating: Men's 10,000m - 10 a.m. ET

Figure Skating: Men's Free Skate - 1 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. ET

Snowboarding: Men's Halfpipe Final - 1:30 p.m. ET

Women's Ice Hockey: Quarterfinal - Team USA vs. Italy - 3:10 p.m. ET

Stay tuned for live updates and keep track of Team USA's medal count as they strive to bring home more glory!

And remember, in the world of sports, anything can happen. So, who will rise to the occasion and claim those coveted medals? Let's find out together!