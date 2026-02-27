2026 Winter Olympics: British Short Track Speed Skating Struggles for Funding and Success (2026)

The 2026 Winter Olympics: A Tale of Woes for British Short Track Speed Skating

The British short track speed skating team's journey to the 2026 Winter Olympics has been a challenging one, marked by a series of setbacks and a lack of funding.

As Niall Treacy skidded out of the men's 500m heats on Monday morning, the British hopes for short track speed skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics were finally dashed. This comes in stark contrast to Team GB's Super Sunday the day before, where golds were won in snowboarding and skeleton. Treacy, Britain's sole representative in short track, encountered a series of crashes, falls, and other mishaps in the 500m, 1,000m, and 1,500m events.

There was a glimmer of hope when the 25-year-old made the final of the 1,000m on Saturday night, exceeding expectations as the man ranked 20th in the world. However, Treacy was given a penalty after impeding Liu Shaoang in an incident where both hit the ice, having moved into the Chinese skater's racing line.

The wait for Team GB to secure a first speed skating medal continues. It has been 32 years since Nicky Gooch claimed bronze in the men's 500m at Lillehammer 1994. Wilf O'Reilly earned two golds when short track was a demonstration event at Calgary 1988, but since the sport made its official debut at Albertville 1992, no Briton has won an Olympic event.

In the past three decades, the situation has never looked bleaker. Treacy was a one-man army in Milan. Four years ago at Beijing 2022, Britain sent three short track skaters. In 2018, GB sent a team of five to PyeongChang, with short track being one of the great British hopes for a medal.

Before the 2018 Games in South Korea, UK Sport provided £4.8m to short track skating, which was withdrawn after a team that included then-world champion Elise Christie and Farrell Treacy (Niall's brother) failed to win a medal. Eight years later, the latest UK Sport funding allocation of just under £2m has been presented as a total for short track, figure, and long track speed skating.

Short track finds itself in a situation that befalls many Olympic sports in Britain - they need to perform at the Games to get more funding, but without the funding, they struggle to achieve success. When asked about the work being done to fix short track, British Olympic Association (BOA) chair Dame Katherine Grainger told BBC Sport: "As much potential as we have in that team, there is more untapped. It is not a sport we have a legacy in, so that opens the door - we need to learn from other countries where we can."

Add to this the fact that few sports in the world are more chaotic and unpredictable than short track. Christie, Britain's most recognizable speed skater a decade ago, won three gold medals at the 2017 World Championships but a series of crashes and disqualifications ruined her Olympic dreams in 2014 and 2018. This year, Treacy's luck also ran out. In the 1,000m final, usually, there are six racers, but in Milan, there were nine because three athletes were advanced to the medal race after being illegally hindered in their semi-finals.

Would Treacy, who was running in third when he tangled with Liu, have won a medal if there were fewer men on the track? Ultimately, hypotheticals do not put cash in the bank. Treacy could not hide his funding frustrations when speaking to the BBC following that final. "If we only had a bit more support going through the Olympic cycle," he said, "In the UK, we don't even have an ice center that is safe enough for competitions. In the UK, we have to look at ourselves and see we need a facility where we can train at the top level, instead of having to go to other countries."

Treacy is correct that there is no venue in Britain that could host an international short track event, because there are no rinks with the soft boards needed around the border to protect racers when there are crashes. As a result, Treacy must train in the Netherlands, sometimes with the Dutch national team - an experience he said can be "demoralizing." As Britain's only Olympic-level short track skater, Treacy also often trains alone, meaning he experiences the crowds and chaos, which are speed skating's signature, on a less regular basis than his rivals.

While Treacy is an experienced and successful racer in his own right, this - combined with the pressures of the Olympic stage - is another hurdle for him to overcome compared to better-funded nations. So where is British short track now? Based on its world ranking, Team GB had a quota of three short track athletes at Milan-Cortina 2026 - two in the men's, one in women's - but gave up two of the places.

Treacy does provide hope for the future, though. In his mid-20s, he should still be on course for French Alps 2030 if he stays fit. That would be his third Olympics - all valuable experience. And Treacy is top 20 in the world for a reason - he won silver in the 1,000m at the 2024 European Short Track Championships. After the first Olympics on western European time for two decades, he is hopeful he will not be on his own in four years' time. After his final race in Milan, Treacy said: "This sport is so crazy, so hopefully, it inspires some other people to get involved because it is fun. I love it, and hopefully, some other people will love it too."