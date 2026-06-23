2026 Tony Awards Red Carpet: All the Stars We Saw (2026)

The 2026 Tony Awards Red Carpet: A Star-Studded Extravaganza

The 2026 Tony Awards Red Carpet was a dazzling display of talent and glamour, with a star-studded lineup that included Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah, Cole Escola, John Lithgow, Mary Yeager, Pink, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Aubrey Plaza, David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris, Sarah Paulson, Danielle Brooks, Luke Evans, Dylan Mulvaney, John Leguizamo, Rachel Dratch, and Ariana DeBose. The event was a celebration of the best in American theatre, with a focus on the diverse and talented individuals who make the industry so vibrant.

One of the most notable aspects of the red carpet was the presence of Billy Crystal, a legendary comedian and actor who has been a fixture in the industry for decades. Crystal's presence at the event was a testament to his enduring legacy and his impact on the world of theatre.

Another standout was Queen Latifah, a versatile actress and singer who has made a name for herself in both film and theatre. Her presence at the event was a reminder of her talent and her ability to captivate audiences with her performances.

Cole Escola, a rising star in the industry, also made an appearance at the red carpet. His presence was a testament to the new generation of talent that is emerging in the world of theatre, and his performance in the upcoming Broadway musical 'The Great Gatsby' is sure to be a hit.

John Lithgow and Mary Yeager, a dynamic duo in the world of theatre, also made an appearance at the event. Their presence was a reminder of the power of collaboration and the impact that two talented individuals can have on a production.

Pink, a pop icon and talented actress, also made an appearance at the event. Her presence was a testament to the crossover appeal of theatre and the ability of performers to captivate audiences across different mediums.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, a legendary composer and playwright, also made an appearance at the event. His presence was a reminder of the impact that he has had on the world of theatre and his enduring legacy in the industry.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, a comedic genius and talented actress, also made an appearance at the event. Her presence was a reminder of her versatility and her ability to captivate audiences with her performances.

Aubrey Plaza, a rising star in the world of comedy and acting, also made an appearance at the event. Her presence was a testament to the new generation of talent that is emerging in the world of theatre, and her performance in the upcoming Broadway musical 'The Great Gatsby' is sure to be a hit.

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris, a dynamic duo in the world of theatre, also made an appearance at the event. Their presence was a reminder of the power of collaboration and the impact that two talented individuals can have on a production.

Sarah Paulson, a versatile actress and talented singer, also made an appearance at the event. Her presence was a reminder of her talent and her ability to captivate audiences with her performances.

Danielle Brooks, a rising star in the world of theatre, also made an appearance at the event. Her presence was a testament to the new generation of talent that is emerging in the world of theatre, and her performance in the upcoming Broadway musical 'The Great Gatsby' is sure to be a hit.

Luke Evans, a talented actor and singer, also made an appearance at the event. His presence was a reminder of his versatility and his ability to captivate audiences with his performances.

Dylan Mulvaney, a rising star in the world of theatre, also made an appearance at the event. His presence was a testament to the new generation of talent that is emerging in the world of theatre, and his performance in the upcoming Broadway musical 'The Great Gatsby' is sure to be a hit.

John Leguizamo, a legendary actor and playwright, also made an appearance at the event. His presence was a reminder of the impact that he has had on the world of theatre and his enduring legacy in the industry.

Rachel Dratch, a talented comedian and actress, also made an appearance at the event. Her presence was a reminder of her versatility and her ability to captivate audiences with her performances.

Ariana DeBose, a rising star in the world of theatre, also made an appearance at the event. Her presence was a testament to the new generation of talent that is emerging in the world of theatre, and her performance in the upcoming Broadway musical 'The Great Gatsby' is sure to be a hit.

Aya Cash, a talented actress and singer, also made an appearance at the event. Her presence was a reminder of her versatility and her ability to captivate audiences with her performances.

In conclusion, the 2026 Tony Awards Red Carpet was a star-studded extravaganza that showcased the best in American theatre. The event was a celebration of the diverse and talented individuals who make the industry so vibrant, and it was a reminder of the power of collaboration and the impact that two talented individuals can have on a production.