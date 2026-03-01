2026 Super League Predictions: Wigan Warriors Top Faves, Hull KR Shield Defense Odds (2026)

The 2026 Super League predictions are stirring excitement among rugby fans, with Wigan Warriors emerging as the slight favorites to clinch the coveted League Leaders’ Shield. After a disappointing 2025 season, where they finished without silverware—watching Hull KR triumph by securing both the Challenge Cup and the Shield, followed by a convincing victory over them in the Grand Final—Wigan is eager for redemption.

Head coach Matt Peet's squad is driven to reclaim their status as the top team in Super League, and bookmakers seem to agree, placing their odds at 2/1 for a successful regular season. This anticipated rebound could be aided by the fact that Wigan has maintained much of its existing roster, only bringing in Oliver Wilson as a significant new addition. In contrast, Hull KR is undergoing changes in both player personnel and coaching staff during the offseason, which may shake up their previous dominance.

For those wondering about Hull KR’s prospects, they are given odds of 11/5 to hold onto their League Leaders’ Shield after a stellar 2025 season. Few would bet against them retaining their top position. Meanwhile, Leeds Rhinos, under the guidance of Brad Arthur, have been assigned odds of 11/2 to finish at the top, while Paul Rowley is expected to have a swift impact at St Helens, who are listed at 7/1 to secure the league title.

Leigh Leopards, who finished third last season, are viewed as fifth favorites at 10/1 to win the Shield again. The Warrington Wolves, looking to recover from a disappointing eighth-place finish, sit at 14/1. Hull FC, under John Cartwright's improved leadership, stands at 16/1, while the Catalans Dragons, who have made significant recruitment efforts ahead of the 2026 season, are currently at 28/1 to raise the trophy they captured in 2021.

As for Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants, and Castleford Tigers, their odds reflect their lower expectations, at 40/1, 80/1, and 125/1 respectively. The three newly promoted clubs can be found at 200/1, indicating a tough battle ahead.

Here’s a breakdown of the predicted standings based on Betfred’s Super League outright odds:

Wigan Warriors – 2/1

Hull KR – 11/5

Leeds Rhinos – 11/2

St Helens – 7/1

Leigh Leopards – 10/1

Warrington Wolves – 14/1

Hull FC – 16/1

Catalans Dragons – 28/1

Wakefield Trinity – 40/1

Huddersfield Giants – 80/1

Castleford Tigers – 125/1

Bradford Bulls – 200/1

York Knights – 200/1

Toulouse Olympique – 200/1



