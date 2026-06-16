2026 Senior Bowl: Draft Prospects to Watch and Scout for the Cowboys (2026)

Get ready for an exciting week as the 2026 Senior Bowl kicks off in Mobile, Alabama! This annual event is a game-changer for draft prospects, offering them a chance to showcase their skills and impress NFL teams and scouts.

The Spotlight on Talent

The Senior Bowl is a platform where future NFL stars emerge, and this year's edition promises to be no different. With prospects ranging from potential first-round picks to late-round gems, the spotlight will be on a diverse range of athletes.

One of the unique aspects of the Senior Bowl is the involvement of NFL coaching staff. The Cowboys, for instance, will have a front-row seat as their secondary/cornerbacks coach, David Overstreet II, takes on the role of defensive coordinator for the National team. Assistant DL coach Brian Bing and defensive assistant Tanzel Smart will also be coaching the defensive line, providing valuable insights for the Cowboys' personnel.

Prospects to Watch

Let's dive into some of the standout players who could make waves this week: