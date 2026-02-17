2026 Rolex Price List: 1 to 6% Price Rise Depending on Metals and Models (2026)

The 2026 Rolex Pricing Update: A Slight Rise Reflects Material and Model Choices

Keen to know how Rolex’s prices are evolving? Brace yourself—2026 continues the trend of modest increases, varying between 1% and 6%, largely influenced by the types of metals used in each model. But here’s where it gets controversial: the rise isn't uniform, and material choice plays a critical role in how much you’ll pay for your Rolex — especially considering the ongoing fluctuations in raw material costs.

Every new year, watch enthusiasts and collectors anticipate the updated Rolex price list, and 2026 is no different. Historically, Rolex adjusts its prices at the start of each year, a practice that keeps the brand competitive and accounts for raw material price changes, inflation, and market dynamics. We've seen significant shifts in recent years: in 2023, prices saw sharp increases—sometimes exceeding 10%—while 2022 experienced substantial jumps particularly in steel sports models. Meanwhile, 2024 brought more moderate hikes, and 2025 mainly impacted gold watches. Now, in 2026, the trend continues, with differences depending heavily on the watch’s material, making the choices of stainless steel, gold, or platinum more influential than ever.

To provide a clear comparison, we applied the same evaluation method as previous years: a year-over-year (YOY) analysis comparing January 1, 2025, to January 1, 2026. Prices are listed in Euros, based on the French market, including VAT, ensuring consistency and accuracy. This approach enables us to draw a reliable comparison, using the information from last year's report, with some exceptions. For new models unveiled at Watches & Wonders in April 2025—such as the Rolex 1908 Settimo, GMT-Master II Tiger Iron, White Gold Green, and the new Land-Dweller collection—we used the launch prices at their debut. Additionally, prices from 2024 are retained within the comparison charts to reflect the progression more comprehensively.

It's also noteworthy that, similar to previous years, the UK market reflects comparable price adjustments, whereas the US experiences even steeper increases—up to 15% on gold models—primarily driven by tariffs and import taxes, which continue to influence the American market heavily.

Before diving into each collection’s price modifications, let's zoom out for a moment. Just like in 2025, Rolex’s price hikes vary depending on the metal used. The pattern is quite predictable: precious-metal watches like gold and platinum are impacted differently compared to stainless steel. This divergence is understandable if we consider the fluctuating prices of these raw materials. For instance, platinum prices have surged by approximately 100% in euros over recent years, leading to a modest 3.5% increase in platinum watches. In contrast, gold has seen a 46% rise in euros and 65% in dollars, resulting in an average price increase of about 5-6% for gold Rolex models.

Interestingly, the 2026 list overall is less aggressive than the spike in early 2025. Two-tone Rolesor models have seen about an 8% price hike, while full gold models experience a notable but still controlled increase of around 12%. Now, let’s explore the specific adjustments across various Rolex collections.

Cosmograph Daytona: Last year, the Daytona was among the most affected models, especially the gold versions, which jumped by 18%, while steel editions were only up 2.6%. In 2026, the pattern remains—steel models (Ref. 126500LN in black or white) are up by roughly 2.2%, and gold variants see a mid-range increase of about 5%. Platinum editions are slightly more impacted, with approximately 3.5%, translating to an additional 2,500 to 3,000 euros.

Land-Dweller: The newest addition to Rolex’s lineup, the Land-Dweller, features innovative technology like the exclusive escapement mechanism. Despite its recent debut, this model undergoes similar price adjustments—steel versions increase between 3.5% and 4%, while platinum remains the least affected. Gold options face the highest percentage increases, consistent with Rolex’s trend for precious metals.

Submariner and Submariner Date: These iconic diving watches saw minimal hikes last year—about 100 euros. This year, however, prices rise by approximately 300 to 350 euros (around 3.5%). Two-tone Rolesor versions increase by 4.5%, and full-gold models see a substantial jump, with prices climbing by roughly 2,400 to 2,700 euros.

GMT-Master II: As a favorite traveler’s watch, the GMT-Master II’s pricing trend mimics that of the Submariner. Steel models are up by about 350 euros (3%), whereas Rolesor and solid gold variants increase roughly 5% or more—translating into additional costs of 900 to 2,600 euros.

See Also Discover the Oris Year of the Fire Horse Limited Edition Watch

Sea-Dweller, Deepsea, and Deepsea Challenge: These professional-grade dive watches have a slightly different pricing approach, with modest increases reflecting their market positions. The titanium Deepsea Challenge, for instance, remains relatively stable but still sees some upward adjustment. Among these, gold and two-tone models experience larger price jumps than steel or titanium versions.

Explorer and Explorer II: Designed for adventure and exploration, these models are less impacted by the 2026 increases. The Explorer 36 and 40 models in steel are up by about 150 euros (~2%), and the Explorer II in black or white has an increase of around 250 euros. Only the two-tone Explorer 36mm Rolesor sees a larger price hike—around 600 euros.

Yacht-Master: Post-discontinuation of the Yacht-Master II, the current Yacht-Master models continue to evolve in pricing based on material—primarily because their bezels are crafted from platinum, making them slightly more expensive than steel counterparts.

Air-King and Sky-Dweller: Interestingly, Rolex appears to be easing the increases for aviation-themed watches. A slight, approximately 1% rise in Sky-Dweller prices—especially for gold models—might hint at a strategic move to clear inventory or adjust the price positioning of these collections.

Datejust 41 and 36: One of Rolex's most extensive collections, the Datejust, has seen modest increases—between approximately 1.8% and 4.9%—depending on the material and configuration. The wide variety, from steel to two-tone, allows for different percentage adjustments, but the overall trend remains moderate.

Day-Date 40 and 36: These prestigious models, exclusively available in precious metals, follow a similar pattern. All variants have experienced around a €2,500 increase, with platinum versions seeing less relative impact compared to gold.

Oyster Perpetual 41, 36, 34, 31, and 28: As entry-level Rolex watches, these models have modest price increases—about €150—making their affordability slightly higher but still accessible. Last year's updates, including new references, suggest Rolex maintains its strategic incremental adjustments.

Perpetual 1908: The dress watch line, crafted in precious metals, saw notable price hikes. For example, the new models with Settimo bracelets increased by €2,000, while the platinum version with the elaborate guilloche dial rose by only €1,100.

For the latest and region-specific prices, enthusiasts are encouraged to visit Rolex’s official website. Overall, Rolex's careful calibration of its prices reflects ongoing market trends, raw material costs, and strategic positioning—but the big question remains: Are these small percentage hikes sustainable or a sign of upcoming inflationary pressures? What are your thoughts on Rolex’s pricing strategies in 2026? Drop your opinions below—are they justified, or does this pattern signal something more concerning for the luxury watch market?