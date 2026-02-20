The 2026 Pro Swim Series in Austin is heating up, and the intensity of Day 3 preliminaries has everyone on the edge of their seats! But here's where it gets controversial: with so many talented swimmers vying for dominance, expectations are high, and the battles in prelims could very well define who makes it to the finals and ultimately influences medal chances. If you're a swimming enthusiast or a beginner eager to understand the excitement, this recap will walk you through all the key moments, standout performances, and what to watch for as the event progresses.

The competition is taking place from January 14 to 17, 2026, at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas. This meet is conducted in long course meters (50 meters), and the latest psych sheet — an updated list of entries and seed times — can be found here. Watching the meet is easy thanks to multiple platforms, with live results available here, and viewing options detailed here.

Recaps for pre- and finals on Days 1 and 2 are accessible at the provided hyperlinks.

Day 3 began with a vibrant atmosphere, especially for our French visitors, who made a strong showing with some blisteringly fast swims during the morning sessions. The French stars, Marie Wattel and Maxime Grousset, secured the top seeds in their respective 50 fly events. Grousset, fresh from his victory in the 100 fly last night, will look to add another win, especially with the legendary Caeleb Dressel positioned nearby in lane 5 of the last heat — a matchup to watch keenly.

The day’s events kicked off with the men’s and women’s 200-meter freestyle preliminaries. American swimmers Claire Weinstein and Luke Hobson are among the favorites, both having snagged medals in Singapore at the last World Championships. While they’re likely to advance comfortably, the competition is fierce—featuring competitors like Anna Peplowski, Simone Manuel, Rylee Erisman among the women, and training partners Chris Guiliano and Carson Foster, along with Kieran Smith and Gabriel Jett, representing the men.

Following the 200 free, the spotlight shifts to the 400 IM, a rare event with a fascinating twist this year: the presence of training partners Summer McIntosh and Leon Marchand racing in the same final heat. Both athletes have been setting the pace globally, with McIntosh looking to defend her title, and Marchand aiming to improve his world record. Emma Weyant has also displayed impressive performances this week, adding more intrigue to this race.

The morning session concludes with the 50 backstroke, where legends like Regan Smith and Shaine Casas enter as favorites. Casas, who’s entered multiple events but has been absent in the previous mornings, may find himself challenged by French swimmer Yohann Ndoye Brouard and the notable Jack Alexy, who’s trying his hand at backstroke for the first time.

In the women’s 200 free, Simone Manuel soared ahead early in her heat with a swift 58.36, ultimately finishing in 1:59.25, comfortably securing her spot in tonight’s semifinals. Anna Peplowski also impressed with a time of 1:58.49, just shy of her previous best. The heats displayed remarkable speed for such a preliminary stage, with many swimmers already dipping below the 1:50 mark.

On the men’s side, Luke Hobson led the qualifiers with a 1:47.40, a strong benchmark among fierce competitors including Guiliano, Jett, and Finke. The event is shaping up to be highly competitive, with several athletes posting sub-1:50 times—a record of how deep the field is.

The women’s 50 butterfly heats showcased youth and remarkable talent, with 17-year-olds Charlotte Crush and Mena Boardman leading the pack, both earning top times and hinting at promising future matchups. In the men’s 50 fly, Finn Brooks surprised with the fastest morning time of 23.14, a personal best that beat out some of the sport’s elite, including Caeleb Dressel and Maxime Grousset, setting the stage for a competitive semifinal.

Australia’s Summer McIntosh and Canada’s Emma Weyant raced in the 400 IM semifinals, with McIntosh clocking a swift 4:37.89 and Weyant close behind in 4:47.25. Expect an intense showdown in the finals, especially as both athletes are performing at world-class levels.

The backstroke events featured top seeds like Kaylee McKeown and Regan Smith for the women, and Kliment Kolesnikov and Hunter Armstrong for the men. These races often bring surprises, as the depth of talent means everyone is eager to claim a final spot.

Finally, the men's and women's 50 backstroke heats demonstrated the broad range of talent worldwide. The men’s race, in particular, saw exceptional performers like Kolesnikov, Armstrong, and Casas fighting for position, with the potential for record-breaking performances in the finals.

As the meet progresses, it’s clear that every race is a story of perseverance, speed, and the relentless pursuit of greatness. The outcomes of today’s preliminaries will undoubtedly shape the competitive landscape for the upcoming finals, and perhaps, reveal new stars in the making.

As the meet progresses, it's clear that every race is a story of perseverance, speed, and the relentless pursuit of greatness. The outcomes of today's preliminaries will undoubtedly shape the competitive landscape for the upcoming finals, and perhaps, reveal new stars in the making.

Some may argue that the depth of young talent like Crush, Boardman, and others predicted to shine now could overshadow seasoned athletes and shift the traditional power dynamics in swimming.