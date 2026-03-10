2026 Pro Bowl: AFC vs NFC Rosters, Start Time, TV Channel & Everything You Need to Know! (2026)

Get ready for a football extravaganza like no other! The 2026 Pro Bowl Games are here, and they're set to redefine what it means to celebrate the sport's best talent. But here's where it gets exciting: this year's event, taking place on Tuesday, February 3, at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse in San Francisco, kicks off with a unique twist—a flag football game between the AFC and NFC, starting at 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. MT), with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. MT). And this is the part most people miss—it's not just about the game; it's a full-fledged celebration of football culture, broadcasted on ESPN, Disney XD, and ESPN Deportes, with streaming available on FuboTV. But here's the controversial part: Is the Pro Bowl still a true representation of the NFL's best, or has it become more of a fan-friendly spectacle?

This year’s event features a star-studded commentary team, including Scott Van Pelt, Dan Orlovsky, and Jason Kelce, with Laura Rutledge and Michelle Beisner-Buck reporting from the sidelines. Legendary figures Jerry Rice and Steve Young will coach the NFC and AFC squads, respectively, adding a layer of nostalgia and excitement. But here's a thought-provoking question: Does the Pro Bowl’s format truly honor the competitive spirit of the NFL, or has it lost its edge in favor of entertainment?

The Denver Broncos are well-represented this year, with five players making the cut: wide receiver Courtland Sutton, left tackle Garett Bolles, defensive lineman Zach Allen, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, and cornerback Pat Surtain. Adding to the family legacy, Patrick Surtain Sr., Pat’s father, will serve as the AFC’s defensive coordinator. And this is the part that sparks debate: Are family ties in coaching a boon or a potential conflict of interest?

Below, you’ll find the complete rosters for both the AFC and NFC, showcasing the league’s top talent. From quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts to defensive powerhouses like Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons, this year’s Pro Bowl is a who’s who of NFL greatness. But don’t just take our word for it—dive into the rosters and see for yourself!

AFC Roster:

- Quarterbacks: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Joe Flacco (Cincinnati Bengals), Shedeur Sanders (Cleveland Browns)

- Wide Receivers: Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals), Nico Collins (Houston Texans), Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals), Courtland Sutton (Denver Broncos)

- Running Backs: De’Von Achane (Miami Dolphins), James Cook (Buffalo Bills), Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts)

- Fullback: Patrick Ricard (Baltimore Ravens)

- Tight Ends: Dalton Kincaid (Buffalo Bills), Tyler Warren (Indianapolis Colts)

- Offensive Tackles: Joe Alt (Los Angeles Chargers), Garett Bolles (Denver Broncos), Dion Dawkins (Buffalo Bills)

- Guards: Quinn Meinerz (Denver Broncos), Quenton Nelson (Indianapolis Colts), Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs)

- Centers: Creed Humphre (Kansas City Chiefs), Tyler Linderbaum (Baltimore Ravens)

- Defensive Ends: Will Anderson (Houston Texans), Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders), Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns)

- Defensive Interior: Zach Allen (Denver Broncos), Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs), Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee Titans)

- Outside Linebackers: Nik Bonitto (Denver Broncos), Devin Lloyd (Jacksonville Jaguars), Tuli Tuipulotu (Los Angeles Chargers)

- Inside Linebackers: Azeez Al-Shaair (Houston Texans), Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens)

- Cornerbacks: Kamari Lassiter (Houston Texans), Derek Stingley (Houston Texans), Patrick Surtain (Denver Broncos), Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns)

- Free Safety: Calen Bullock (Houston Texans)

- Strong Safeties: Kyle Hamilton (Baltimore Ravens), Derwin James (Los Angeles Chargers)

- Punter: Jordan Stout (Baltimore Ravens)

- Kicker: Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers)

- Long Snapper: Ross Matiscik (Jacksonville Jaguars)

- Return Specialist: Chimere Dike (Tennessee Titans)

- Special-Teamer: Ben Skowronek (Pittsburgh Steelers)

NFC Roster:

- Quarterbacks: Jared Goff (Detroit Lions), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)

- Wide Receivers: Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams), CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys), George Pickens (Dallas Cowboys), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions)

- Running Backs: Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions), Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers), Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons)

- Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco 49ers)

- Tight Ends: Jake Ferguson (Dallas Cowboys), Trey McBride (Arizona Cardinals)

- Offensive Tackles: Penei Sewell (Detroit Lions), Trent Williams (San Francisco 49ers), Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

- Guards: Chris Lindstrom (Atlanta Falcons), Tyler Smith (Dallas Cowboys), Joe Thuney (Chicago Bears)

- Center: Drew Dalman (Chicago Bears), Cam Jurgens (Philadelphia Eagles)

- Defensive Ends: Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions), DeMarcus Lawrence (Seattle Seahawks), Micah Parsons (Green Bay Packers)

- Defensive Interior: Jalen Carter (Philadelphia Eagles), Leonard Williams (Seattle Seahawks), Quinnen Williams (Dallas Cowboys)

- Outside Linebackers: Brian Burns (New York Giants), Jared Verse (Los Angeles Rams), Byron Young (Los Angeles Rams)

- Inside Linebackers: Zack Braun (Philadelphia Eagles), Jack Campbell (Detroit Lions)

- Cornerbacks: Cooper DeJean (Philadelphia Eagles), Jaycee Horn (Carolina Panthers), Keisean Nix (Green Bay Packers), Nahshon Wright (Chicago Bears)

- Free Safety: Kevin Byard (Chicago Bears), Antoine Winfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

- Strong Safeties: Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals)

- Punter: Tress Way (Washington Commanders)

- Kicker: Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys)

- Long Snapper: Jon Weeks (San Francisco 49ers)

- Return Specialist: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas Cowboys)

- Special-Teamer: Luke Gifford (San Francisco 49ers)

Following the Pro Bowl, the NFL calendar heats up with the 'NFL Honors' on Thursday and the Super Bowl on Sunday. After that, the focus shifts to the offseason, with key dates for free agency and the draft already on the horizon. But here's a question to ponder: With the NFL’s ever-evolving landscape, how will this offseason shape the future of the league?

