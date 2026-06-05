2026 PGA Championship Preview: Ranking the Top Contenders at Aronimink | Golf Analysis (2026)

The 2026 PGA Championship is set to be an intriguing affair, with a field that includes some of the world's best golfers. As the second major of the season, all eyes will be on Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, where the tournament will be held. The course, which rewards length and strong approach play, presents an interesting challenge for the players. With the reigning champion, Scottie Scheffler, in the field, the competition is sure to be fierce.

One of the most exciting aspects of this tournament is the form of Cameron Young. Young has been on a hot streak, with two wins and a T-3 finish at the Masters in his last five starts. His par-3 scoring and strokes gained off the tee make him a strong contender for the top spot. Scheffler, the current world number one, will be looking to defend his title, but he enters the tournament in fourth place on Data Golf's trend table.

The course itself is a unique challenge. With 180 bunkers in play and undulating Donald Ross greens, it requires a combination of length and accuracy. The par-3s are particularly difficult, adding an extra layer of complexity. Despite this, the course has hosted several PGA Tour events, and players who excel in approach play and putting are likely to do well.

In my opinion, the field is wide open, and it's difficult to predict the winner. However, I believe that players who excel in approach play and putting will have an advantage. The course's unique challenges will test the players' skills, and I'm excited to see how they adapt. Personally, I think that Young and Scheffler will be the ones to watch, but there are many other strong contenders in the field.

The last 20 spots in the field are reserved for the Corebridge Financial Team, as club pros rarely make the cut. However, I believe that some of these players could surprise and make an impact on the tournament. Overall, the 2026 PGA Championship promises to be an exciting event, with a strong field and a challenging course. I can't wait to see how the players perform and who will ultimately emerge as the champion.