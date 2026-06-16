2026 PGA Championship Final Round: Cam Smith's Comeback | Golf Highlights (2026)

The 2026 PGA Championship is shaping up to be a thrilling showdown, with Cam Smith making a strong push for the title. After a challenging start, Smith has managed to stay bogey-free, showcasing his resilience and skill. The Australian golfer's performance has been particularly notable on the 15th hole, where he overcorrected after spraying the ball right, hitting an iron out of the rough and landing in the bunker, yet still managed to make par. This determination and adaptability are key strengths for Smith, who is now just one shot off the lead.

The leaderboard is tightly contested, with Matti Schmid leading the pack at -6. Schmid, a 28-year-old German, is on the cusp of winning his first tournament on the PGA Tour. However, he's not alone in the hunt, as Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm are all within striking distance. The competition is fierce, with several top players pushing for the top spot.

One notable performance is that of Min Woo Lee, who started the final round with high hopes but has since slipped to even par and +2 for the day. Despite this setback, Lee remains a strong contender, and his performance will be crucial in determining the final standings. The tournament is set to be a thrilling showdown, with the back nine of the final round promising a spectacular shootout.

The 108th PGA Championship is a testament to the unpredictability of golf, with unexpected contenders emerging and seasoned professionals pushing for the title. The final round is sure to be a nail-biter, with the outcome hanging in the balance until the very end. The excitement and tension are palpable, and the world of golf is eagerly awaiting the conclusion of this prestigious tournament.