2026 Oscar Nominees for Best Animated Feature: Online Panel and Q&A (2026)

Get ready for an exclusive online event that will bring the magic of animation to your screen! On February 27, all five animated feature Oscar nominees will gather for a free, live panel discussion hosted by View Conference. This is your chance to hear directly from the talented filmmakers behind these critically acclaimed films, and it's all happening from the comfort of your own home.

But here's where it gets exciting: the panel isn't just about the nominees; it's a celebration of the diverse voices and techniques shaping the animation industry today. From the heartwarming 'Arco' to the action-packed 'Zootopia 2', each film brings something unique to the table. And that's not all - the panel will also serve as a sneak peek to View Conference 2026, where you can expect even more incredible animation experiences.

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The one-hour session will feature a stellar lineup of directors, including Ugo Bienvenu, Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, and Byron Howard. Animation Magazine editor-in-chief Ramin Zahed will moderate the discussion, ensuring a smooth and engaging conversation. And the best part? You can submit your questions live to the filmmakers, making it an interactive experience like no other.

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So, mark your calendars and get ready to dive into the world of animation! This is your opportunity to gain insights into the creative process, the challenges, and the passion that goes into making these award-winning films. But here's where it gets controversial... Do you think the nominees represent the best of the best in animation? Or are there other films that should have been in the running? Share your thoughts in the comments below and let's spark a discussion!

And this is the part most people miss... Don't forget to register for the event, as spaces are limited. You don't want to miss out on this rare chance to connect with the animation community and celebrate the art of storytelling. So, what are you waiting for? Register now and be a part of this extraordinary online experience!

2026 Oscar Nominees for Best Animated Feature: Online Panel and Q&A (2026)

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