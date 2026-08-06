2026 Open Championship LIVE projected cut line: Spieth, stars on bubble (2026)

The 2026 Open Championship has already delivered some major surprises, and we're only halfway through the tournament. As the second round comes to a close, the projected cut line is revealing some unexpected names on the bubble.

One of the most shocking early exits is Jordan Spieth, who won the 2017 Open Championship at the same venue. His double bogey and quadruple bogey left him well outside the cut line, a stunning turn of events for a player of his caliber. But Spieth isn't alone; several other notable golfers, including Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Wyndham Clark, have also missed the cut.

The Cut Line and Its Implications

The cut line currently stands at +1, meaning only those golfers who are at par or better made it to the weekend at Royal Birkdale. This is a crucial threshold, as it determines which players get to continue competing for the title and which ones are sent packing.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the psychological aspect. Golfers who barely make the cut often experience a boost in confidence, knowing they have a chance to make a comeback. On the other hand, those who just miss out might feel a sense of disappointment and frustration, which can affect their performance in future tournaments.

Notable Absences and Their Impact

The list of golfers who missed the cut is a who's who of major champions and rising stars. Justin Rose, a former Open winner, and Matt Fitzpatrick, a recent US Open champion, both failed to make the weekend. This raises a deeper question about the mental game in golf. Are these players feeling the pressure of expectations? Or is it simply an off week for them?

One thing that immediately stands out is the absence of young talent. With the exception of Tom Kim, the list of golfers who missed the cut is predominantly made up of more established names. This could indicate a shift in the golf landscape, with the younger generation yet to make their mark on the sport's biggest stages.

The Weekend Warriors

As for those who made the cut, the leaderboard is a mix of familiar faces and rising stars. Lucas Herbert leads the way at -8, followed by a group of golfers at -6, including Cameron Young and Jackson Suber. It's worth noting that some of these players, like Bryson DeChambeau and Tommy Fleetwood, have had their struggles recently but are now in a position to make a strong showing at the Open.

Final Thoughts

The 2026 Open Championship is shaping up to be a thrilling weekend, with some unexpected names vying for the title. While the cut line has eliminated some big names, it has also given others a chance to shine. As we head into the final rounds, the question remains: Who will rise to the occasion and claim the prestigious Open Championship title?