2026 NSW Amateur Championship Leaderboard: Live Updates & Highlights (2026)

Get ready to witness golfing greatness at the 2026 NSW Amateur Championship! This prestigious event promises thrilling competition across two stunning venues: Oatlands Golf Club and Strathfield Golf Club. But here's where it gets interesting: the battle for the 2026 NSW Medal and the Women’s 36-Hole Strokeplay titles isn't just about a single round. It's a test of consistency and adaptability, as players tackle two rounds of 18-hole stroke play over consecutive days, switching venues for the second round. This format adds a layer of complexity, favoring golfers who can master both courses and maintain their focus under pressure.

The player with the lowest combined score over these 36 holes will claim the coveted Men’s NSW Medal and the Women’s NSW Strokeplay Champion titles. And this is the part most people miss: the Men’s Champion of Champions event runs alongside the NSW Medal, adding even more excitement to the tournament.



Controversial question: Does the venue switch give an advantage to players familiar with both courses, or does it level the playing field by forcing everyone to adapt?

For a deeper dive into the tournament details, visit the official NSW Amateur page: https://www.golfnsw.org.au/events-champs/nsw-amateur-championship/. Don't forget to check out the leaderboard below, which updates every 180 seconds, keeping you on the edge of your seat as the drama unfolds.

