2026 NRL Season Preview: Every Team's Ceiling and Floor (2026)

The NRL's 2026 season promises excitement and uncertainty, with teams aiming high but facing various challenges. Here's an in-depth analysis of each team's potential, from the top contenders to those striving for improvement:

Brisbane Broncos:

The Broncos, fresh from their 2025 triumph, aim to build a dynasty. With a star-studded lineup, including the exceptional Reece Walsh, they are favorites to retain the Provan-Summons trophy. However, the threat of a premiership hangover looms, and a slight dip in form could see them slip out of the top four.

Canberra Raiders:

The Raiders, defying wooden spoon predictions, surprised everyone in 2025. Despite losing star halfback Jamal Fogarty, they have the class and X-factor to challenge again. Young talents should improve, but doubts linger over Ethan Sanders, Fogarty's replacement.

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs:

The Bulldogs are on the rise, finishing sixth in 2024 and third in 2025. With Lachlan Galvin now settled, they have a strong lineup capable of winning the competition. A top-four finish is expected, and anything less would be a disappointment.

Cronulla Sharks:

The Sharks consistently make the top eight, reaching the prelims in 2024 and 2025. While lacking star power, they have a settled lineup with strong combinations. Finals are likely, but a top spot may be out of reach.

Dolphins:

The Dolphins seek their maiden finals berth, narrowly missing out in recent years. With key players returning, including Tom Flegler and Herbie Farnworth, they have a talented roster. A top-four finish is possible with a bit of luck on the injury front.

Gold Coast Titans:

New coach Josh Hannay has shaken things up, making tough roster decisions. While this may initially weaken the team, it provides an opportunity for young talent. The Titans have the potential for a top-eight finish, but they must unlock their forward's potential.

Manly Sea Eagles:

The Sea Eagles have a decent replacement for DCE in Jamal Fogarty. With Tom Trbojevic and Tolu Koula, they are a dangerous team. However, roster holes may hinder their progress, and a top-eight finish might be a stretch.

Melbourne Storm:

The Storm, after two near misses, are hungry for another premiership. Despite key departures, they retain a strong spine. The loss of Eli Katoa due to injury is a concern, but they have the talent to remain near the top.

Newcastle Knights:

The Knights endured a horror show in 2025, but they have a decent side with Kalyn Ponga and Dylan Brown. Forward pack limitations may hinder their progress, but an improvement on last year's wooden spoon is expected.

NQ Cowboys:

The Cowboys are an inconsistent team, capable of brilliance but also prone to slumps. With a strong attack, they should make the top eight, but a poor start could lead to a challenging season.

Parramatta Eels:

The Eels generated hype with their impressive form at the end of 2025. With a long-term coach, experience, and an excellent spine, they aim for a top-eight finish. However, they must overcome several good teams to achieve this goal.

Penrith Panthers:

The Panthers' four-year title run ended in 2025. Despite player departures, their core remains, and they've recruited well. With renewed hunger and improved depth, they are well-placed to challenge for the title again.

South Sydney Rabbitohs:

The Rabbitohs are expected to improve significantly in 2026. With a full-strength lineup and the return of key players, they have the potential to reach the finals. However, middle forward depth and the halves remain concerns.

St. George Illawarra Dragons:

The Dragons have potential but lack star power. The arrival of Keaon Koloamatangi in 2027 is promising, but they need more to be a live threat. The lack of spark from playmakers is a concern, and they may struggle to finish higher up the ladder.

Sydney Roosters:

The Roosters, despite losing key players, impressed in 2025. With a mix of promising young stars and experienced veterans, they have a stacked roster. They are genuine contenders for the minor premiership.

New Zealand Warriors:

The Warriors were on track in 2025 until key injuries struck. With Luke Metcalf and Mitch Barnett returning, they have the firepower to challenge for a top-four spot. However, the tight competition may see them fall out of the eight.

Wests Tigers:

The Tigers, with star arrivals like Jarome Luai, aim for a top-four finish. While a bold prediction, their improvement is notable. With a settled lineup and promising young talent, they should compete for the finals, and a top-four finish is not out of reach.

As the season unfolds, these predictions may be proven right or wrong. Which teams will exceed expectations, and which will fall short? The NRL's 2026 season promises to be a thrilling ride, with plenty of twists and turns. Stay tuned to find out!