2026 North American Car Awards: Dodge, Ford, and Hyundai Take Home Top Honors (2026)

The automotive world is buzzing with excitement as the prestigious North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards have been claimed! But who took home the coveted titles this time? Prepare for a thrilling reveal!

Dodge, Hyundai, and Ford Shine at the 2026 Awards:

The Detroit Auto Show played host to the announcement of the 2026 award winners, leaving car enthusiasts on the edge of their seats. The esteemed panel of 50 automotive journalists from the US and Canada had their work cut out for them, choosing from a selection of impressive nominees.

In a thrilling turn of events, Dodge, Hyundai, and Ford emerged as the big winners:

2026 North American Car of the Year: The Dodge Charger, with its powerful presence and a price tag of $49,995, secured the top spot. Juror Henry Payne praised its return to the brand's gas-powered glory, offering a thrilling driving experience.

But here's where it gets interesting: Is the Charger's win a nod to traditional gas-powered vehicles or a temporary detour from the electric revolution? The debate rages on!

2026 North American Truck of the Year: Ford's Maverick Lobo stole the show with its innovative design and a price of $35,930. Mark Phelan, an auto critic, hailed it as a game-changer, opening doors to a new era of compact pickups. But will this compact truck trend be a fleeting fad or a long-lasting revolution? 2026 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year: The Hyundai Palisade, priced at $38,935, impressed with its family-oriented design and safety features. Joann Muller applauded its spacious interior and safety equipment. But in a world increasingly conscious of sustainability, how does the Palisade's impact on the environment factor into its award-winning status?

These awards showcase the diverse preferences and considerations of the jury, leaving room for intriguing discussions. Do you agree with the choices? Are these vehicles truly the best in their categories? Share your thoughts and join the conversation!