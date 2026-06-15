2026 NHL Mock Draft: Toronto Maple Leafs Pick First, Opinions Vary Starting at No. 5 (2026)

The 2026 NHL Draft is shaping up to be a fascinating affair, with a wide range of opinions and predictions. The top picks are relatively clear, with Gavin McKenna of Penn State likely to be chosen by the Toronto Maple Leafs with the first overall pick. However, the debate starts to heat up from the fifth pick onwards, with varying opinions on the best players available. The San Jose Sharks, for instance, are predicted to select defenseman Chase Reid, while the New York Rangers are said to be considering defenseman Alberts Smits or Carson Carels. The draft is a crucial opportunity for teams to build their future, and the early picks are expected to set the tone for the rest of the draft.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the draft is the potential for teams to trade picks, which could significantly impact the final order. The draft lottery system, which determines the top picks, has already been won by the Maple Leafs and the Sharks, but the remaining teams are ordered based on their regular-season standings. This means that the New York Rangers, for example, could move up or down the draft order depending on their performance in the playoffs.

The draft is also an opportunity for teams to add young talent to their pipelines, with the goal of building a competitive team for the future. The San Jose Sharks, for instance, are expected to select defenseman Chase Reid, who is known for his vision and puck-moving ability. The New York Rangers, on the other hand, are said to be considering defenseman Alberts Smits or Carson Carels, both of whom are highly regarded for their skating and hockey IQ.

The draft is a complex and exciting process, with many variables and opinions at play. The early picks are expected to set the tone for the rest of the draft, and the final order could be significantly impacted by trades and other factors. The 2026 NHL Draft is a crucial opportunity for teams to build their future, and the early picks are expected to be a key part of that process.