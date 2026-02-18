2026 NHL Mock Draft: Mid-February Lottery Roulette Edition (2026)

Bold start: This 2026 NHL Mock Draft mid-season snapshot stirs up chaos and strategic debates, revealing how a lottery can flip the entire top of the board and shift front-office plans for years to come. And this is the part most people miss: the ordering isn’t set in stone, and a single lottery night can rewrite futures for teams, players, and fans alike.

Introduction

With the 2026 Winter Olympics in progress and no NHL games to influence standings, fans turn to speculative drafts for entertainment and insight. Although nothing is guaranteed, the current standings offer projected odds for the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery, a pivotal event that could shuffle how selections unfold. I explored alternative orderings using a lottery simulator to inject fresh randomness into a mock draft, honoring Connor Murphy with five simulated runs to capture a taste of unpredictability. The result is a brisk, chaotic read that imagines what the first round could look like if the lottery creates dramatic reshuffles. If you’re curious about the broader talent pool, you can check our ranking of the top 50 prospects in the 2026 draft.

First Round Mock Draft, 2026

Winnipeg Jets — Ivar Stenberg, right wing, Frölunda (SHL) Vancouver Canucks — Gavin McKenna, left wing, Penn State (NCAA) Washington Capitals — Keaton Verhoeff, right defenseman, North Dakota (NCAA) St. Louis Blues — Chase Reid, right defenseman, Soo (OHL) New York Rangers — Caleb Malhotra, center, Brantford (OHL) Calgary Flames — Alberts Šmits, left defenseman, Jukurit (Liiga) Chicago Blackhawks — Tynan Lawrence, center, Muskegon (USHL) New Jersey Devils — Ethan Belchetz, left wing, Windsor (OHL) Nashville Predators — Carson Carels, left defenseman, Prince George (WHL) San Jose Sharks — Daxon Rudolph, right defenseman, Prince Albert (WHL) Chicago Blackhawks (from Florida) — Adam Novotný, left wing, Peterborough (OHL) Los Angeles Kings — Oliver Suvanto, center, Tappara (Liiga) Philadelphia Flyers — Oscar Hemming, left wing, Boston College (NCAA) Boston Bruins (from Toronto) — Viggo Björck, center, Djurgårdens (SHL) Columbus Blue Jackets — Ryan Lin, right defenseman, Vancouver (WHL) San Jose Sharks (from Edmonton) — Malte Gustafsson, left defenseman, HV71 U18 (U18 Region) Utah Mammoth — JP Hurlbert, left wing, Kamloops (WHL) Anaheim Ducks — Ilya Morozov, center, Miami University (NCAA) Seattle Kraken — Nikita Klepov, right wing, Saginaw (OHL) New York Islanders — Juho Piiparinen, right defenseman, Tappara (Liiga) Boston Bruins — Alexander Command, center, Örebro U20 (U20 Nationell) Buffalo Sabres — Elton Hermansson, right wing, MoDo (HockeyAllsvenskan) Detroit Red Wings — Marcus Nordmark, right wing, Djurgårdens (SHL) Pittsburgh Penguins — Wyatt Cullen, right wing, USNTDP Montreal Canadiens — Adam Goljer, right defenseman, HK Dukla Trencin (Slovakia) Vancouver Canucks (from Minnesota) — William Håkansson, left defenseman, Luleå (SHL) Carolina Hurricanes (from Dallas) — Egor Shilov, center, Victoriaville (QMJHL) Calgary Flames (from Vegas) — Ryan Roobroeck, center, Niagara (OHL) New York Rangers (from Carolina) — Xavier Villeneuve, left defenseman, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL) Seattle Kraken (from Tampa Bay) — Simas Ignatavicius, center, Genève Future Hockey U21 (U21-Elit) New York Islanders (from Colorado) — Maddox Dagenais, center, Québec Remparts (QMJHL)

Impact and Considerations

The lottery-driven top of the board showcases how a few favorable bounces could place elite talents into teams that desperately need them, while teams with established cores could pivot to different strategic directions based on the outcome. Notably, the final six picks in our mock draft were already traded in the current market, highlighting how pre-draft moves can drastically reshape expectations even before the puck drops. In total, nine first-round selections have already changed hands, a number that could rise further as trade activity intensifies toward the deadline. Beyond star power, this draft emphasizes defense at the top and notes that there are still intriguing defensemen available in later portions of the first round. Size becomes a factor for teams evaluating Lin and Villeneuve, who are excellent players but carry height considerations that could influence how teams value them in a modern, two-way league.

Stat and context notes

Top-heavy defense emphasis may influence teams’ long-term plans, especially with a class that features several high-caliber blue-liners who fit modern systems.

The risk-reward balance of selecting bigger players vs. skilled smaller players is a recurring theme in this draft discussion, particularly for clubs aiming to build out reliable, expandable rosters.

Trade-driven volatility means this mock draft is a snapshot, not a prophecy; real outcomes will hinge on the season’s final weeks and the trade market’s activity.

