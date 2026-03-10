2026 NFL Mock Draft Breakdown: Top 5 Picks & Scouting Combine Standouts (2026)

2026 NFL Mock Draft: A Deep Dive into the Top 5 Picks and Beyond

But here's where it gets controversial... The 2026 NFL Draft is just around the corner, and with it, the anticipation for which players will be selected is at an all-time high. While free agency often takes center stage, the NFL Scouting Combine provides a glimpse into how teams are thinking, and this year's event was no exception. Let's dive into the top 5 picks and beyond, with a focus on the players who could make a significant impact on their respective teams.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Raiders' decision at the top of the draft is a no-brainer for many, and the buzz around Mendoza-to-Vegas was surprisingly low in Indianapolis. However, this pairing seems to be a foregone conclusion, and the Raiders are expected to select Mendoza as the first overall pick.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, Edge, Ohio State

Reese had an impressive workout at the combine, and his athletic testing was outstanding. His on-field performance was even more remarkable, blending speed, explosion, and violence. An NFL scout described him as 'stealing the freaking show.' The Jets are expected to select Reese as the second overall pick.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Mauigoa might not be on the level of past No. 3 picks in terms of NFL ceiling, but this is a different draft. He brings a high floor and would immediately upgrade the Cardinals' right tackle spot. The team is expected to select Mauigoa as the third overall pick.

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Titans' decision at the fourth overall pick is a bit more debatable. While they should be in a more stable place by April, with money to spend in free agency, the team is considering investing a premium pick at running back. Love, described as 'the best player in the draft' by an AFC scout, could be the ideal fit for the Titans' offense.

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Styles had a phenomenal workout in Indianapolis, and his interviews with NFL teams were equally impressive. The Giants are expected to select Styles as the fifth overall pick, with his versatility and impact on the field making him a top-10 pick in many mock drafts.

But here's where it gets interesting... The Giants could also be eyeing a quarterback in the first round, with Malik Willis in free agency and the team looking to address their quarterback spot. The Cardinals' proposed trade to acquire a quarterback could also impact the Giants' strategy.

Stay tuned as the draft approaches, and keep an eye on the comments for more thoughts and opinions on these top 5 picks and beyond!