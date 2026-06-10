2026 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Blockbuster Trades & Top Prospects | NFL.com (2026)

The 2026 NFL Draft is shaping up to be a blockbuster event, with a recent trade between the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos making waves in the league. The Dolphins sent fourth-year receiver Jaylen Waddle, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, to the Broncos for multiple picks, including the Broncos' No. 30 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. This move has significant implications for both teams and the broader NFL landscape, particularly in the context of the upcoming draft.

The trade means that five NFL teams - the Browns, Chiefs, Cowboys, Dolphins, and Jets - will have multiple first-round selections on April 23, the first day of the annual three-day event. This development has led NFL.com draft analyst Eric Edholm to overhaul his 2026 NFL Mock Draft 2.0, reflecting the massive roster changes across the league.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this trade is the potential impact on the Dolphins' receiving corps. Jaylen Waddle was a key player for the Dolphins, and his departure leaves a significant void. The Broncos, on the other hand, gain a talented receiver in Waddle, which could help bolster their offense. This trade also has implications for the draft, as the Dolphins will now have more picks to address other needs, while the Broncos will have an opportunity to strengthen their roster in other areas.

In my opinion, this trade is a strategic move by both teams. The Dolphins are likely looking to rebuild their receiving corps, while the Broncos are seeking to add talent in other areas. The impact of this trade on the draft will be interesting to observe, as it could lead to a reshuffling of picks and a reevaluation of player values. The Dolphins will need to find a suitable replacement for Waddle, while the Broncos will have to decide how best to utilize their new picks.

The 2026 NFL Draft is shaping up to be a fascinating event, with the recent trade between the Dolphins and Broncos adding an extra layer of intrigue. The draft will be a crucial opportunity for teams to reshape their rosters and address key needs. As an analyst, it's essential to keep a close eye on the latest developments and adjust mock drafts accordingly. The Dolphins' trade for Waddle is a significant development that could have a lasting impact on the draft and the broader NFL landscape.