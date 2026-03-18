2026 NFL Free Agency: AFC Team Needs & Predictions (2026)

The 2026 NFL free agency period is fast approaching, and with it, the opportunity for teams to reshape their rosters and address their most pressing needs. As the negotiating window opens on Monday, teams across the AFC will be looking to fill key positions and strengthen their lineups. Here's a breakdown of the biggest needs for each AFC team, along with some notable free agents and potential signings.

Baltimore Ravens: IOL, DL, TE

The Ravens face a crucial decision regarding star center Tyler Linderbaum, who could be a 'market-setting' contract offer away from leaving. With a need for an improved offensive line, Baltimore must ensure Lamar Jackson has a sturdy front to support the new offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle.

Buffalo Bills: WR, Edge, DB

After a disappointing postseason, the Bills aim to bolster their receiver room and pass rush. With big-name wide receivers in free agency, Buffalo must ensure their passing attack doesn't regress after Josh Allen's MVP season.

Cleveland Browns: OL, WR, QB

The Browns' offensive line is set to lose potentially four of five 2025 starters, making it a top priority to address. Additionally, the team must decide on their quarterback, with options like Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, or find a starter in free agency.

Denver Broncos: RB, WR, LB

The Broncos need a major talent upgrade, particularly at running back and wide receiver. With J.K. Dobbins a free agent, and the receiver room and tight end corps in need of improvement, Denver should be aggressive in adding playmakers for Bo Nix.

Indianapolis Colts: Edge, LB, WR

With Daniel Jones likely returning from his Achilles injury, the Colts can focus on other needs, starting with pass rushers. Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis are all impending free agents, leaving a hole on the D-line. GM Chris Ballard has vowed to add 'fuel' to the room this offseason.

Jacksonville Jaguars: CB, RB, DL

The Jaguars' roster is in good shape, but certain positions still need addressing. With Greg Newsome II and Montaric Brown slated to hit free agency, and two-way player Travis Hunter recovering from an injury, cornerback is a priority. Additionally, the team must decide on the future of Travis Etienne.

Kansas City Chiefs: RB, CB, WR

The Chiefs need to fill the void left by Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, and potentially add a tight end if Travis Kelce retires. With Patrick Mahomes on the mend, K.C. should want to add skill-position talent, including a cornerback to replace Trent McDuffie.

Las Vegas Raiders: OL, QB, WR

The Raiders will likely use their first-round pick on a quarterback, but the team must also shore up the offensive line, which gave up the most sacks in the NFL in 2025. With ample cap space, Las Vegas can make improvements all over the roster.

Miami Dolphins: QB, DB, WR

The Dolphins are in the midst of a rebuild, starting with the high-profile positions. With Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa soon to depart, the team must find a viable solution at quarterback for the 2026 campaign. A cheap, short-term option could be the proper route.

New York Jets: QB, WR, LB

The Jets have a ton of needs, but the most pressing is competent play out of the quarterback position. Whether that's found in free agency or the draft, the team must address this issue to succeed under the Mougey-Aaron Glenn regime.

Pittsburgh Steelers: WR, CB, QB?

The Steelers' biggest question is the return of Aaron Rodgers, but regardless of his decision, the team must revamp its pass-catching corps with new bodies. With Kenneth Gainwell, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling hitting free agency, Pittsburgh needs to add wide receivers.

Tennessee Titans: Edge, WR, CB

The Titans have partially addressed their need at pass rusher by trading for T'Vondre Sweat. With over $93 million in projected cap space, Tennessee should be big spenders in Robert Saleh's first year at the helm, supporting quarterback Cam Ward with fresh offensive talent.