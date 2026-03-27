2026 NFL Franchise & Transition Tags: Cowboys, Falcons, Jets | Salary Cap Update (2026)

The NFL just dropped a bombshell that could reshape the league in 2026, and it’s not just about the $301.2 million salary cap. But here’s where it gets controversial: the franchise and transition tag values are out, and they’re sparking debates about player value, team strategy, and the future of free agency. Let’s break it down in a way that even a rookie fan can understand—and trust me, this is the part most people miss.

First, the big numbers: the Cowboys are slapping a non-exclusive franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens, locking him in at a whopping $27.298 million for the season. Meanwhile, the Falcons are tagging tight end Kyle Pitts for $15.045 million. Here’s the kicker: these tags aren’t just random numbers. The non-exclusive tag is calculated as either the average of the top five salaries at the position over the past five years or 120% of the player’s previous salary—whichever is higher. And here’s the twist: if another team swoops in with an offer, the original team gets two first-round picks as compensation. Talk about a high-stakes gamble!

Now, let’s talk exclusive franchise tags. These are even more restrictive—players can’t negotiate with other teams, and the salary is the higher of the top five salaries at the position or the non-exclusive amount. It’s a bold move, but it guarantees the player stays put. Controversial question: Is this fair to players, or does it give teams too much control?

Transition tags are another beast entirely. No players have one yet, but rumors are swirling that the Jets might use it on running back Breece Hall for $11.323 million. Unlike franchise tags, transition tags let teams match any offer, but they get no compensation if they don’t. And this is the part most people miss: it’s a safer bet for teams but offers less security for players. Is it a win-win, or does it tilt the scales too far?

For the number crunchers out there, here’s the full breakdown of non-exclusive franchise and transition tag values by position:

Quarterback: $43.895 million (franchise), $37.833 million (transition)

$43.895 million (franchise), $37.833 million (transition) Running Back: $14.293 million, $11.323 million

$14.293 million, $11.323 million Wide Receiver: $27.298 million, $23.852 million

$27.298 million, $23.852 million Tight End: $15.045 million, $12.687 million

$15.045 million, $12.687 million Offensive Line: $25.773 million, $23.392 million

$25.773 million, $23.392 million Defensive End: $24.434 million, $21.512 million

$24.434 million, $21.512 million Defensive Tackle: $27.127 million, $22.521 million

$27.127 million, $22.521 million Linebacker: $26.865 million, $21.925 million

$26.865 million, $21.925 million Cornerback: $21.161 million, $18.119 million

$21.161 million, $18.119 million Safety: $20.149 million, $16.012 million

$20.149 million, $16.012 million Kicker/Punter: $6.649 million, $6.005 million

Bold prediction: These numbers will spark heated debates about player worth and team strategy. Do these tags empower teams or limit player freedom? And which position is getting the short end of the stick? Let’s hear your take in the comments—agree or disagree, this is one conversation you won’t want to miss!