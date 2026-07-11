2026 NFL Draft: Who Will the 49ers Pick at No. 27? Expert Predictions & Analysis (2026)

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, the San Francisco 49ers are faced with some intriguing decisions, especially with their first-round pick. With free agency now behind us, the team has a unique opportunity to address some key areas of need and build upon their already impressive roster. Let's dive into the predictions and explore the potential directions the 49ers could take.

The Experts' Take

Akheem Mesidor, Edge Rusher, Miami: Matt Barrows from The Athletic suggests that the 49ers might go for Mesidor, a powerful edge rusher with impressive stats. Barrows highlights the team's history of drafting wide receivers and defensive linemen in the first round, and Mesidor fits the bill. However, he also teases the possibility of the 49ers going for a wide receiver like Omar Cooper Jr., creating an intriguing dilemma for Kyle Shanahan.

Blake Miller, Offensive Tackle, Clemson: Mel Kiper Jr. from ESPN predicts that the 49ers will opt for Miller, an offensive tackle who could be seen as an upgrade over Colton McKivitz. Kiper Jr. hints at the potential transition of Miller to the left tackle position, especially if the team's contract negotiations with Trent Williams remain unresolved.

Caleb Lomu and Monroe Freeling, Offensive Tackles: Both Chad Reuter from NFL.com and Pete Prisco from CBS Sports agree that the 49ers should focus on offensive line depth, especially with Trent Williams' age and contract situation. Lomu and Freeling are seen as potential long-term replacements for Williams, ensuring the team's offensive line remains a strength.

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn: Jordan Plocher from PFF brings an interesting perspective, suggesting Faulk as a run-stopping anchor. With his size and athleticism, Faulk could develop into a formidable pass rusher, addressing a key need for the 49ers.

KC Concepcion, Wide Receiver, Texas A&M: Parker Hurley from SI.com notes that the 49ers are showing interest in Concepcion, who brings youth and versatility to the wide receiver room. This move could inject new life into the team's offensive playmaking.

My Take

What makes this draft particularly fascinating is the balance the 49ers need to strike. On one hand, they have an aging star in Trent Williams, whose contract situation could impact their offensive line. On the other, they have a chance to address other critical needs, like edge rushing and wide receiver depth. It's a delicate dance between immediate needs and long-term planning.

Personally, I think the 49ers should prioritize the offensive line. While Mesidor and Faulk are tempting picks, the potential loss of Williams leaves a significant gap. Lomu and Freeling offer stability and a fresh start for the team's offensive line, ensuring they can protect their quarterback and open up running lanes. Additionally, the team's interest in Concepcion shows a desire to refresh their wide receiver corps, which could pay dividends in the long run.

The 49ers have a unique opportunity to shape their future with this draft. While the experts offer valuable insights, the team's decision will ultimately define their path forward. It's an exciting time for 49ers fans, and I can't wait to see how this unfolds!