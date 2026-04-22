2026 NFL Draft: Top 10 Quarterback Prospects Breakdown & Analysis (2026)

The 2026 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and with it, the anticipation for the top quarterbacks is palpable. As an expert analyst, I've scoured the college football landscape to bring you my final rankings for this year's class. It's been a journey, with days spent grinding film and collecting insights from the Combine and All-Star performances. Now, it's time to reveal my top 10 quarterbacks for the 2026 NFL Draft, with a special focus on the top prospect who is destined for the Raiders at No. 1.

1. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Mendoza is the clear-cut top quarterback in this class, and his performance for the Hoosiers was nothing short of remarkable. Standing at 6-5, 236 pounds, he's a prototypical NFL prospect with pinpoint accuracy and an ability to read defenses that's truly impressive. His best trait might be his ability to anticipate and exploit defenses, consistently throwing receivers open and hitting them just out of their breaks. Under pressure, Mendoza thrives, with great pocket mobility and a willingness to take hits to gain positive yards. However, his arm talent is more good than great by NFL standards, and he's more of a touch passer on deep balls.

2. Ty Simpson, Alabama

Simpson is a classic second-round quarterback who, in my opinion, is almost assuredly going in the first round. He's a smart player who can dissect defenses when kept clean, but he struggles under pressure. His compact, quick release and anticipation make him a threat, but he needs to improve his play under pressure to become an NFL-ready starter. Simpson's accuracy and ability to read defenses are a plus, but he'll want some time to mature behind a capable veteran.

3. Drew Allar, Penn State

Allar has the physical tools and has shown flashes of high-end play, but he's coming off a major injury and never quite lived up to his potential in college. His mechanics break down under pressure, and his accuracy is an issue. However, he's got the arm talent and has shown the ability to take care of the football. I have a third-round grade on Allar, but he's a prospect I just can't quit, and he might be the guy I'd bet on in this range.

4. Carson Beck, Miami

Beck is a maestro in the pocket, with great pocket mobility and the ability to navigate pressure well. He's accurate and can hit the tightest windows, but he struggles when faced with pressure, leading to poor decisions and big sacks. Beck has some ability to create out of structure, but his accuracy under pressure wavers considerably. I'm higher on Beck relative to this class than last year's, and he could be a high-level backup with NFL starter potential.

5. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Nussmeier is a smaller quarterback who's most comfortable operating from the pocket. He has a great arm and can hit throws with excellent velocity and distance, but he struggles under pressure and has a gunslinger reputation. I have a fourth-round grade on Nussmeier, and he projects more as an NFL backup with starter potential.

6. Cole Payton, North Dakota State

Payton is an athletic freak with a dynamic rushing threat and the ability to throw the deep ball with touch and feel. However, his mechanics can struggle to thread the needle on his passes, and he only has one year of starting experience at the FCS level. I have a mid-round grade on Payton as a project quarterback.

7. Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Altmyer isn't built like a traditional NFL quarterback prospect, but his touch and ball placement on vertical passes are gorgeous. He has the ability to hit NFL throws and has shown the ability to make plays on the move. However, his accuracy isn't great, and his arm strength is limited. Altmyer projects as a backup at the NFL level.

8. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Klubnik is at his best throwing deep, with the arm to get the ball where he wants it to go. He's accurate and can hit multiple styles of long balls with the appropriate velocity and touch. However, his decision-making and accuracy under pressure are weaknesses, and he doesn't do the easy things consistently. I have a late-round grade on Klubnik.

9. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

Robertson is one of the more frustrating hot-and-cold passers in this class. His best tape makes him look like a priority Day 2 pick, but his accuracy comes and goes in spurts. He has the tools and frame to be an NFL quarterback, but his turnover-worthy play rate and gunslinger mentality are concerns. I have a late-round grade on Robertson.

10. Taylen Green, Arkansas

Green is hyper-athletic and has the ability to threaten defenses vertically on every play. However, his accuracy isn't great, and he struggles as a passer under pressure. He's an intriguing late-round developmental quarterback option for teams looking to stash someone on the bench. Alternatively, he could be a candidate for a position switch — lining him up at wide receiver carries intriguing potential.