2026 NFL Draft Preview: Top Picks, Mock Draft, and Potential Stars (2026)

The 2026 NFL Draft promises an exciting lineup, with potential stars like Micah Parsons 2.0 and Derwin James 2.0. But here's where it gets controversial: who will land the top wide receivers? The Giants and Chiefs are in the running, but will they make the right moves? And this is the part most people miss: the first round is far from settled after the No. 1 pick. Let's dive into the mock draft and see who lands the top wide receivers. Las Vegas Raiders (3-14): Taking QB Fernando Mendoza, a pro-ready talent with intelligence and diligence. New York Jets (3-14): Edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. is a game-changer for the Jets' defense. Arizona Cardinals (3-14): OT Francis Mauigoa is the best offensive lineman in the draft, a potential game-changer for the Cardinals. Tennessee Titans (3-14): Edge rusher David Bailey and DT Jeffery Simmons form a formidable defensive line. New York Giants (4-13): WR Jordyn Tyson is a developmental pick for QB Jaxson Dart. Cleveland Browns (5-12): OT Spencer Fano provides a much-needed left tackle for Shedeur Sanders. Washington Commanders (5-12): OLB Arvell Reese, a pass-rusher, could be the key to Dan Quinn's defense. New Orleans Saints (6-11): S Caleb Downs, a potential Derwin James Jr., pairs well with DC Brandon Staley. Kansas City Chiefs (6-11): WR Carnell Tate supports Patrick Mahomes' passing game. Cincinnati Bengals (6-11): CB Mansoor Delane is a consistent playmaker for the Bengals' defense. Miami Dolphins (7-10): CB Jermod McCoy, a top college corner, returns after ACL surgery. Dallas Cowboys (7-9-1): OLB Sonny Styles is the Parsons replacement the Cowboys have been waiting for. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons, 8-9): IOL Olaivavega Ioane shores up the Rams' offensive line. Baltimore Ravens (8-9): WR Makai Lemon is a slot receiver for new OC Declan Doyle. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9): Edge rusher Keldric Faulk solves the Bucs' pending free agent issue. New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts, 8-9): WR Omar Cooper Jr. is a perfect fit for the Jets' quarterbacks. Detroit Lions (9-8): DL Peter Woods brings toughness to the Lions' defense. Minnesota Vikings (9-8): LB CJ Allen is an immediate game-changer for the Vikings. Carolina Panthers (8-9): RB Jeremiyah Love helps QB Bryce Young succeed with a strong running game. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers, 9-7-1): S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is a tall, physical safety. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7): WR Denzel Boston supports either Aaron Rodgers or Malik Willis. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6): OL Kadyn Proctor mauls the AFC West at guard. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6): Edge rusher Akheem Mesidor is a high-motor player at a premium position. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars, 13-4): DT Lee Hunter strengthens the Browns' trenches. Chicago Bears (11-6): Edge rusher Cashius Howell is an undersized pass-rusher with explosive production. Buffalo Bills (12-5): S Dillon Thieneman is a playmaker for the Bills' defense. San Francisco 49ers (12-5): OT Blake Miller helps the 49ers at left tackle. Houston Texans (12-5): DT Caleb Banks is a blue-chip interior pass-rusher. Los Angeles Rams (12-5): QB Ty Simpson is a project for Sean McVay. Denver Broncos (14-3): TE Kenyon Sadiq is a special pass-catcher for Bo Nix. New England Patriots (14-3): OT Max Iheanachor is a potential elite tackle for the Patriots. Seattle Seahawks (14-3): CB Avieon Terrell is a younger corner for the Seahawks. Thought-Provoking Question: Who will land the top wide receivers? The Giants and Chiefs are in the running, but will they make the right moves? Comment below and let us know your thoughts!
2026 NFL Draft Preview: Top Picks, Mock Draft, and Potential Stars (2026)
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