2026 NFL Draft: PFF's Post-Combine Mock Draft Predictions (2026)

The 2026 NFL Draft is shaping up to be a game-changer, and PFF's latest mock draft has everyone talking. But here's where it gets controversial—some of the picks are already sparking debates among fans and analysts alike.

The first round is a quarterback frenzy:

After the NFL Combine, PFF's mock draft reveals a surprising twist with two quarterbacks cracking the first round. Ty Simpson, showcasing his impressive skills, skyrockets up the board to join the highly-touted Fernando Mendoza. Simpson's rise is a testament to his talent, but it's a bold move that will undoubtedly be a hot topic of discussion.

Defense dominates the early picks:

The Combine showcased exceptional defensive talent, and PFF's draft reflects this. Arvell Reese, a defensive powerhouse, secured his spot in the top five with a blazing 4.46 40-yard dash. But the real surprise comes with the Cardinals' pick of Francis Mauigoa, a top offensive lineman, who might just be too good to pass up. And this is the part most people miss—the delicate balance between offensive and defensive strategies in the draft.

Heisman winner leads the pack:

As expected, the Raiders kick things off by selecting the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza. His undefeated season and stellar passing stats make him a no-brainer for the top pick. But will he live up to the hype in the NFL?

The top 10 picks are a mix of surprises and expected choices:

The Jets bolster their defense with Arvell Reese, a speedster who dominated at the Combine.

The Cardinals opt for offensive power with Francis Mauigoa, a potential game-changer.

The Titans snag Sonny Styles, a linebacker with lightning speed.

The Giants add Carnell Tate, a receiver with impressive stats, despite some concerns about his speed.

The Browns surprise with Monroe Freeling, a tackle who wowed at the Combine.

The Commanders go for Rueben Bain Jr., a pass-rushing specialist.

The Saints secure Jeremiyah Love, the consensus top running back.

The Chiefs take a chance on the talented Caleb Banks, despite his injury history.

The Bengals choose the versatile Caleb Downs, a player with a potential injury concern.

The rest of the first round is packed with talent:

From the Dolphins' edge rusher David Bailey to the Seahawks' wide receiver Denzel Boston, each pick adds depth and intrigue to the draft. And with the recent blockbuster trade between the Chiefs and Rams, the draft landscape has become even more fascinating.

What do you think of PFF's mock draft? Are there any picks you strongly agree or disagree with? Share your thoughts and let's spark a conversation about the future stars of the NFL!