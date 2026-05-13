2026 NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys' Big Moves Predicted by Dak Prescott & Trade Rumors (2026)

The 2026 NFL Draft is just around the corner, and the Dallas Cowboys are poised to make some significant moves. With two first-round picks, the team is in a prime position to reshape its roster and address key areas of need. But what does the future hold for the Cowboys? Let's dive into the speculation and explore the possibilities.

The Draft Picks: A Solid Foundation

The Cowboys' two first-round picks are a solid foundation to build upon. With the 12th and 20th overall picks, they have the opportunity to select highly touted prospects who could become cornerstone players for the team. Personally, I think this is a strategic move, as it allows the Cowboys to target players who fit their needs and have the potential to make an immediate impact. The front office's trust in the draft picks is evident, and I believe this is a smart approach to building a competitive team.

Trade Rumors: Adding Excitement

The real excitement begins with the trade rumors swirling around the Cowboys. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projected a move up in his mock draft, and the team has been linked to a potential trade. What makes this particularly fascinating is the possibility of acquiring a player who could be a game-changer. The Cowboys have been rumored to be eyeing trade-up targets, such as former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and former Miami pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. These players are believed to be instant-impact game changers on defense, which is an area the Cowboys have focused on.

See Also Davis Seaman Commits to Ohio State Buckeyes: 2027 OL Prospect Joins the Team

The Cowboys' Defense: A Key Area of Focus

The Cowboys' defense has been a key area of focus, and the draft provides an opportunity to strengthen it further. With the team's current needs, I believe they should target players who can make an immediate impact. The potential trade-up targets, such as Downs and Bain, fit this criteria perfectly. However, in my opinion, the Cowboys should also consider other areas of the defense that may need reinforcement. For example, the secondary could benefit from an upgrade, and the team may look to address this need in the draft.

The Scouting Combine: A Key Indicator

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine played a crucial role in shaping the draft landscape. Former Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles made quite an impression and skyrocketed up the board. This raises a deeper question: How much weight should teams give to the scouting combine in their draft decisions? In my view, it's an important indicator, but it's just one piece of the puzzle. Teams must consider a player's overall body of work, including their college performance and potential, when making draft decisions.

The Future of the Cowboys: A Bright Outlook

The 2026 NFL Draft is an exciting time for the Dallas Cowboys. With two first-round picks and the potential for a trade, the team is poised to make significant moves. The draft provides an opportunity to reshape the roster and address key areas of need. Personally, I believe the Cowboys will add two great picks and maybe something exciting. The future of the team looks bright, and I'm eager to see how the front office navigates the draft and builds a competitive roster.

In conclusion, the 2026 NFL Draft is a pivotal moment for the Dallas Cowboys. With their two first-round picks and the potential for a trade, the team is in a prime position to make significant moves. The draft provides an opportunity to reshape the roster and address key areas of need. The future of the Cowboys looks bright, and I'm eager to see how the front office navigates the draft and builds a competitive team.