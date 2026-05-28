2026 NFL Draft: 5th Round Steals That Will Surprise You (2026)

The NFL Draft is a fascinating theater of hope, hype, and hindsight. Every year, teams make bets on young athletes, some of which pay off spectacularly, while others fade into obscurity. But what makes the later rounds particularly intriguing is the potential for steals—those players who slip through the cracks, only to emerge as game-changers. The 2026 NFL Draft’s fifth round was a treasure trove of such talent, and I’m here to dissect why these picks could make some teams look downright foolish for letting them slide.

The Art of Finding Hidden Gems

What many people don’t realize is that the fifth round is where the real draft magic happens. It’s not about the flashy first-round picks; it’s about the scouts and coaches who can spot potential where others see only limitations. Take Kamari Ramsey, drafted by the Houston Texans at pick 141. On paper, he’s a versatile safety with durability concerns. But if you take a step back and think about it, the Texans have a history of turning late-round defensive backs into stars. Personally, I think DeMeco Ryans will find a way to maximize Ramsey’s nickelback skills, especially if he stays healthy. This isn’t just a pick—it’s a calculated risk with high upside.

The Unsung Heroes of the Trenches

Offensive linemen rarely grab headlines, but they’re the backbone of any successful team. The Seattle Seahawks drafting Beau Stephens at 148 is a classic example of smart, positional drafting. Iowa’s reputation for producing NFL-ready linemen is no joke, and Stephens fits Seattle’s scheme like a glove. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it aligns with the Seahawks’ need for depth, especially with Anthony Bradford’s contract situation looming. It’s a move that screams foresight.

When Potential Meets Opportunity

One thing that immediately stands out is how teams are increasingly valuing potential over polish. The San Francisco 49ers drafting Jaden Dugger at 154 is a perfect example. Dugger’s raw talent as a former wide receiver turned linebacker is undeniable, but his technique needs work. From my perspective, this is where the 49ers’ coaching staff comes in. If they’re patient, Dugger could develop into a playmaker. What this really suggests is that teams are willing to invest in players who might not contribute immediately but have the ceiling to become impact players.

The Underdog Story

Every draft has its underdog stories, and Justin Joly of the Denver Broncos is one to watch. Drafted at 152, Joly is an undersized tight end with the route-running skills of a wide receiver. What many people don’t realize is that these hybrid players can be game-changers in the right system. Bo Nix could benefit immensely from Joly’s athleticism, especially in a pass-heavy offense. This pick feels like a sleeper hit waiting to happen.

The Nickel Corner Conundrum

A detail that I find especially interesting is how the NFL often undervalues nickel corners like Chandler Rivers, drafted by the Baltimore Ravens at 162. At 5-foot-9, Rivers was pushed to Day 3, but his tape is elite. His short-area quickness and route recognition are exactly what modern defenses need. If you take a step back and think about it, the Ravens just got a starting-caliber slot corner in the fifth round. That’s a steal by any measure.

The Physicality Factor

In my opinion, Charles Demmings (pick 163, Minnesota Vikings) is the kind of cornerback who could thrive under Brian Flores’ aggressive scheme. His physicality in press-man coverage and impressive athleticism make him a perfect fit. What this really suggests is that the Vikings are doubling down on a defensive identity that prioritizes toughness. It’s a pick that aligns with both need and philosophy.

The Explosive Wildcard

Finally, let’s talk about Nicholas Singleton, drafted by the Tennessee Titans at 165. Singleton’s explosiveness is undeniable, but his vision needs work. Personally, I think this is a high-risk, high-reward pick. With Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears on short-term deals, Singleton has a clear path to playing time if he develops. This raises a deeper question: Can the Titans’ coaching staff unlock his potential? If they can, this could be the biggest steal of the round.

The Bigger Picture

What these picks collectively highlight is the evolving strategy of NFL drafting. Teams are no longer just filling roster spots; they’re identifying players who fit specific roles or have untapped potential. It’s a shift from immediate impact to long-term vision. In my opinion, this is where the real separation between winning and losing franchises happens. The fifth round isn’t about perfection—it’s about possibility.

Final Thoughts

As I reflect on these picks, I’m reminded of how much the NFL Draft is about storytelling. Each player has a narrative, and each team has a plan. The fifth round steals of 2026 aren’t just names on a list—they’re potential turning points for franchises. Personally, I can’t wait to see how these players develop. Because in a few years, we might look back and realize that the real stars of this draft weren’t found in the first round, but in the quiet confidence of the fifth.