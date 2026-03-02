2026 NFL Draft: 42 Special Eligibility Players and 21 Underclassmen to Watch (2026)

Get ready for a draft like no other! The NFL has just dropped a bombshell, announcing a massive list of 42 players with special eligibility for the 2026 NFL Draft. But here's where it gets controversial... these players are not your typical draft prospects.

The NFL has implemented an early 'soft' deadline of January 5th, which has caused a stir among players and organizers. This new rule has led to a rush of applications, with 16 players submitting before the soft deadline and an additional 26 before the traditional January 14th cutoff. The league has even added a special 'Championship' deadline for players participating in the FBS National Championship Game on January 19th.

These 42 players have all met the league's stringent three-year eligibility rule and have taken the bold step of renouncing their college football eligibility. Among them are some big names and positions of note:

Keith Abney, a defensive back from Arizona State, brings his skills to the draft.

C.J. Allen, a linebacker from Georgia, is an intriguing prospect.

Aaron Anderson, a wide receiver from LSU, could be a game-changer.

And that's just the beginning! The list also includes offensive linemen, running backs, tight ends, and more. Each player has a unique story and path to this point, and their decisions to enter the draft early will undoubtedly spark debate.

But wait, there's more! The NFL has also confirmed the eligibility of 21 underclassmen who have completed their degree requirements while still maintaining their college football eligibility. These players, like Jude Bowry from Boston College and Parker Brailsford from Alabama, have chosen to pursue their NFL dreams while still in college.

This draft class is shaping up to be one of the most diverse and intriguing in recent memory. With so many talented players entering the draft early, the 2026 NFL Draft is sure to be a hotbed of discussion and debate.

So, what do you think? Are these players making the right decision by entering the draft early? Or should they have stayed in college to develop further? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments! The NFL is about to get a whole lot more exciting, and we want to know your predictions and opinions on this unique draft class.